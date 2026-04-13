Frenchman Anthony Braizat will only coach Neuchâtel Xamax until the end of the season Keystone

Neuchâtel Xamax will not have Anthony Braizat as coach next season. The current fifth-placed team in the Challenge League made the announcement on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Under Braizat's management, the Neuchâtel team reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup in February. In the championship, however, they were unable to make their way to the top of the table to compete for promotion. With five matchdays to go, Xamax are 19 points behind league leaders Vaduz.

Braizat has been Xamax coach since January 2025 and his contract expires at the end of the season. His successor has not yet been appointed.