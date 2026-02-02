Neuchâtel Xamax competed in Bellinzona exclusively with youth players - in accordance with the regulations, but controversial. The Swiss Football League sees this as a threat to sporting integrity and is now examining countermeasures.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Neuchâtel Xamax deliberately played against Bellinzona with only young players and lost the game 0:5. The club justified this with the preparation for the upcoming cup game on Tuesday evening.

Although the procedure was in line with the regulations, it also led to additional contributions from the UBS Youth Trophy, which, according to the SFL, creates problematic incentives.

The Swiss Football League believes this jeopardizes the sporting integrity of the Challenge League and is examining measures to prevent such distortions of competition in the future. Show more

As the 5th-placed team in the Challenge League, Xamax are 23 points behind leaders Vaduz and a long way from promotion to Switzerland's top division. This makes the Swiss Cup all the more important for the Neuchâtel side, who have been drawn against a beatable quarter-final opponent in Yverdon-Sport.

The club proved just how important this match on Tuesday evening is for Xamax with a sensational decision. Last Friday, the club faced Bellinzona. The Ticino side are currently bottom of the table and Xamax were considered the favorites.

Xamax with special tactics

However, the team from Neuchâtel traveled with the U19 team and left all the professional players at home except for goalkeeper Tim Hottiger - Bellinzona secured a clear 5-0 victory. "The trip to Ticino is physically demanding and carries the risk of injury," coach Anthony Braizat told Arcinfo.

Anthony Braizat defends the measure. KEYSTONE

The decision was made deliberately not to rotate only in certain positions. "We didn't want to make a distinction between the regular and substitute players. And we wanted to send a strong signal that the game against Yverdon is not just another game," added Jeff Collet, the club's president.

At the same time, the use of the young players led to a high number of points for the Young Player Trophy, which rewards the use of young players with contributions from the Swiss Football League (SFL).

SFL examines measures

The SFL is now examining measures to safeguard the sporting integrity of the championship, as detailed in a press release.

Although the line-up of the youth players for this match was "in accordance with the regulations of the SFL's match operations". For the SFL, however, this approach "jeopardizes the integrity of the competition, as it puts other clubs in the Challenge League championship at a disadvantage."

The SFL is therefore examining measures to prevent such a procedure in the future and to eliminate the associated financial incentives of the contributions from the UBS Youth Trophy, the statement concludes.