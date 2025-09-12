FC Wil suffered another defeat at the start of matchday 7 in the Challenge League. The club from eastern Switzerland lost 3-1 to Neuchâtel Xamax after leading 1-0, while Lausanne-Ouchy won and Yverdon lost to Étoile Carouge.

Patrick Lämmle

Relegated Yverdon suffered another setback in the 7th round of the Challenge League in their fight for immediate promotion. The Vaud side lost 2-1 at previously winless Etoile Carouge despite taking a 1-0 lead and lost for the second time in the current championship. Ricardo Alves scored the winner for the hosts in the 68th minute.

This left third-placed Yverdon on 13 points. Neuchâtel Xamax and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy have two points less. Xamax defeated Wil 3-1 at home, the home team benefiting from a yellow card against Djawal Kaiba (39'). At this point, Wil were leading 1:0. 1:1 (52') and 2:1 (68') were both scored by Shkelqim Demhasaj.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy also scored the 2:1 winner at Stade Nyonnais in overtime. Warren Caddy was responsible for this in the 69th minute. The Vaud side had also been trailing.

The highlights of the remaining games

Challenge League: Matches and table