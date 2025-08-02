Xamax celebrate a clear away win against Bellinzona. After falling behind, the team from Neuchâtel won 5:1.

For the Neuchâtel side, this success was a response to the disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Stade Nyonnais. Fabio Saiz, who had already scored the only goal in the opener, also scored in the second game. The 24-year-old scored the important equalizer after the visitors had already fallen behind in the 6th minute. In the second half, the team from Neuchâtel added four goals, with Shkelqim Demhasaj scoring twice.

While Xamax celebrated their first win of the season, Bellinzona are still without points. The Ticino side's first match was interrupted due to rain when Aarau were 3-1 up.

Bellinzona - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 1:5 (1:1). - 800 spectators. - SR Odiet. - Goals: 6. Vogt 1:0. 32. Saiz 1:1. 46. Seydoux 1:2. 58. Demhasaj 1:3. 69. Streit 1:4. 79. Demhasaj 1:5.

Ranking: 1. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2/4 (6:2). 2. Stade Nyonnais 2/4 (2:1). 3. Aarau 1/3 (3:1). 4. Vaduz 1/3 (2:1). 5. Rapperswil-Jona 2/3 (1:1). 6. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1/1 (1:1). 7. Wil 2/1 (2:4). 8. Yverdon 1/0 (1:2). 9. Etoile Carouge 1/0 (0:1). 10. Bellinzona 1/0 (1:5).

