The Swiss national team started the World Cup qualifiers with a clear 4:0 victory against Kosovo. Captain Granit Xhaka is proud - but also sees critical points.

"That was almost the perfect first half. Unfortunately, the second half wasn't good enough like the first. But you can see that we have a lot of young players. Today we lacked a bit of consistency to play a dominant game over 90 minutes. But overall we can be satisfied today," said Granit Xhka after the 4:0 win over Kosovo.

He was annoyed before the game because it was said that Switzerland no longer had the quality they had in the past. "A huge statement from us that you can't underestimate Switzerland," said the national team captain, adding: "We have players who have been playing in the big leagues for years."

He is more critical of the performance after the break, where they did not play as they had planned. "We simply have to try to play dominantly for 90 minutes and hold our positions. Then you also create the gaps."

"Because in the end, the goal difference could be totally important," he emphasizes, regretting not having won by an even greater margin. For him, it is "always special to play against Kosovo". But he tried to block out the emotions a little, and succeeded. The best proof of this was the midfield strategist's early action, when Xhaka immediately set the tone with a tackle on Leon Avdullahu.

"Breel is a top-top-top striker"

The Nati captain praised Breel Embolo, who was the match-winner with two goals after a turbulent week. "A last-minute transfer is not always easy, as he is also a family man. Planning this is not always easy, I know that myself. Then there's the other thing (court case - editor's note) of course, but Breel is a top lad."

They are there for him and have tried to distract him. "He has shown once again that he is a top top top striker and can be very important for us. I would have liked him to score the third goal."

The route is clear, he said, and that was agreed internally at a meeting. "It starts now, there's no time to lose. There are no excuses after training sessions, after games, we have to deliver now. We have the dream of being at the World Cup next year," said the 32-year-old.

