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Broad chest for the national team captain Xhaka ahead of Germany clash: "We mustn't see this game as a test match"

Luca Betschart

26.3.2026

On Friday, Granit Xhaka will play against Germany for the fifth time in a national team jersey. He has never lost. The Nati captain is also going into the upcoming duel with a broad chest, but he doesn't see the Nati as favorites.

26.03.2026, 15:34

26.03.2026, 16:31

The test match against Germany in May 2012 was one of Granit Xhaka's first international matches. And what a match it was. The Swiss defeated their big neighbors 5:3. "I recently saw Silvan Widmer's goal from back then on social media. And Eren Derdiyok scored three goals here," recalls Xhaka of that Saturday evening in Basel.

Since then, there have been three more duels against Germany. Both matches in the 2020 Nations League and the last meeting at Euro 2024 ended in draws. The next showdown will take place at St. Jakob-Park on Friday evening.

"Attitude is more important than quality"Germany captain Kimmich with an announcement ahead of the clash against Switzerland

The Swiss have made a well-coordinated impression in their strong qualifying campaign and have been unbeaten for almost a year and a half. Is Switzerland now even the favorite against Germany? "Definitely not," says Xhaka. "You have to give Germany respect, they have a lot of quality. It's important for us to have an opponent like that. So we can see where we stand."

However, it is not intended to be a classic friendly match. "When you wear the national team jersey, you can't see a game as a test match. Every goal and every good result gives us confidence for the tournament in the summer. Friday was no exception," says Xhaka. "Germany will certainly have respect for us, but we have to play our game, step on the gas and earn the win."

Yakin: "We want to play the best World Cup ever"

Murat Yakin also describes Germany as "one of the top favorites for the World Cup title". There is talk of outstanding footballers. "Germany is and will remain a footballing nation, even if they haven't had it easy in recent years. We are delighted that we can compete with them."

Nevertheless, the national team is going into the duel with a broad chest - also with a view to the finals in the summer "We want to play the best World Cup ever. We have a good squad and played a strong qualifying campaign. Now we're looking forward to the duels with these absolute top teams," Yakin makes clear. Xhaka says: "We have a top team and a great staff. Now it's up to us to get the results on the pitch. Whether it's enough for the quarter-finals or even more, we'll see from game to game."

The whole media conference in the video

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