FC Basel are champions. Taulant Xhaka and Albian Ajeti talk about their emotions and the championship celebrations in a double interview with blue Sport. Whether they really only drank Coke remains a big mystery.

Jan Arnet

Taulant Xhaka can celebrate the championship title once again at the end of his career, his seventh with FC Basel. The retiring FCB legend really lets it rip once again on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening.

"We had to wait eight years for this title. To stand here once again at the end of my career ... It doesn't get any better than this," Xhaka told blue Sport. Albian Ajeti says the whole team fought for Xhaka. Everyone wanted to give the long-serving FCB professional a worthy finish.

Xhaka gets it - and enjoys it to the full. On the balcony at Barfüsserplatz, he celebrates exuberantly with the fans, even lighting a torch. Xhaka can't resist the odd derogatory remark against his Zurich rivals. He may even face a fine as a result.

"Now we're going to celebrate properly"

On this memorable evening, however, that shouldn't matter to the 34-year-old. "I've done everything for FC Basel. I never thought my time would end like this. I'm just happy," says Xhaka and raises his glass. I wonder what's in it? "Coke zero," he grins. "Now we're going to celebrate properly!"

Xhaka doesn't want to sing in front of the blue microphone just yet. "Maybe on May 24th then." That's when the official championship celebration takes place after the last game of the season. In a celebratory mood, Xhaka also hugs blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler at the end of the interview: "Gianni, can I tell you something? 'You're a great guy!"