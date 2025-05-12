  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Is there really Coke in the glass? Xhaka and Ajeti in a cheerful championship interview: "You're a great guy!"

Jan Arnet

12.5.2025

FC Basel are champions. Taulant Xhaka and Albian Ajeti talk about their emotions and the championship celebrations in a double interview with blue Sport. Whether they really only drank Coke remains a big mystery.

12.05.2025, 12:53

12.05.2025, 14:00

Taulant Xhaka can celebrate the championship title once again at the end of his career, his seventh with FC Basel. The retiring FCB legend really lets it rip once again on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening.

Schmid celebrates the master of tactics Xhaka.

Schmid celebrates the master of tactics Xhaka"Tauli has torn the whole of Basel apart"

"We had to wait eight years for this title. To stand here once again at the end of my career ... It doesn't get any better than this," Xhaka told blue Sport. Albian Ajeti says the whole team fought for Xhaka. Everyone wanted to give the long-serving FCB professional a worthy finish.

Xhaka gets it - and enjoys it to the full. On the balcony at Barfüsserplatz, he celebrates exuberantly with the fans, even lighting a torch. Xhaka can't resist the odd derogatory remark against his Zurich rivals. He may even face a fine as a result.

"Primitive statements"FCB reprimands Xhaka and apologizes to GC and FCZ - SFL has opened proceedings

"Now we're going to celebrate properly"

On this memorable evening, however, that shouldn't matter to the 34-year-old. "I've done everything for FC Basel. I never thought my time would end like this. I'm just happy," says Xhaka and raises his glass. I wonder what's in it? "Coke zero," he grins. "Now we're going to celebrate properly!"

Video of Basel's championship party. Goosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

Video of Basel's championship partyGoosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

Xhaka doesn't want to sing in front of the blue microphone just yet. "Maybe on May 24th then." That's when the official championship celebration takes place after the last game of the season. In a celebratory mood, Xhaka also hugs blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler at the end of the interview: "Gianni, can I tell you something? 'You're a great guy!"

Super League

Official. Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to become Brazil's national team coach

OfficialCarlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to become Brazil's national team coach

Soccer. Sandro Schärer referees the final in the Nations League

SoccerSandro Schärer referees the final in the Nations League

Mercenary check. Top marks for Kobel ++ Zakaria heads Monaco into the top flight ++ Muheim writes fairytales

Mercenary checkTop marks for Kobel ++ Zakaria heads Monaco into the top flight ++ Muheim writes fairytales

Exclusive blue Sport competition. Win a signed championship jersey from FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri

Exclusive blue Sport competitionWin a signed championship jersey from FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri

Timm Klose on Basel's championship title.

Timm Klose on Basel's championship title"FCB must now position itself so that it is back where it used to be in ten years' time"