Switzerland also win their third game in the World Cup qualifiers. However, Murat Yakin's team also claimed a lot of luck in their 2-0 win in Sweden. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

The Swedes create a total of five mega chances, but fail to score each time - Kobel doesn't have to intervene once and is therefore unable to distinguish himself. It is Kobel's fourth clean sheet in a row with the national team.

Note: 4.5 Defense Silvan Widmer

His lack of match practice is noticeable at the start, but then he gets into the game better. Runs up and down the right flank until he can no longer do so and has to be substituted after 72 minutes.

Grade: 4 Defense Manuel Akanji

Does the normally cool defensive boss lack concentration? After just a few seconds he plays a terrible bad pass, which fortunately is not punished. When the Swedes make a wonderful break and Isak hits the post, Akanji just looks on. And shortly before the break, he is far too naive in his tackle on Isak. Again, the Nati are lucky that Bergvall doesn't score the empty goal. After the break, he receives a yellow card for complaining and in the final phase, he allows himself to be shaken off far too easily. Akanji is better at that. But because he also kept a clean sheet in the third game, he gets a good enough mark.

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Calm, strong in duels, cool. Unrecognizable compared to his performances last year in the Nations League. The best Swiss defender on the night.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

More involved in the offense than in the September games and set up one or two chances. However, Rodriguez struggled to cope with the Swedes' fast forays forward. A solid game from the veteran.

Grade: 5.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

He always looks for the direct pass to the top. As a result, his pass failure rate is slightly higher than it has been in the past, but when a ball does get through the gap, it immediately becomes a real threat. The captain wins a lot of balls and always keeps a cool head, even in tricky situations. Takes responsibility for the penalty and thus becomes the match-winner.

Note: 5.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Freuler the fire extinguisher. He has to make two last-man saves, but does so brilliantly. His coordination with Xhaka in central midfield is excellent as usual. He can be found everywhere on the pitch and also provides the assist for the 2:0.

Note: 4 Midfield Fabian Rieder

The game pretty much passed him by in the first half. He can hardly make a mark. Things improved after the break until Rieder was substituted in the 59th minute.

Grade: 5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

It takes him a while to get into the game. But the longer the game goes on, the stronger Ndoye becomes. He set up several good chances for the Swiss, including the move that led to the penalty and the 1:0.

Note: 5 Striker Breel Embolo

Embolo is dangerous three times in the first four minutes. He missed the best chance after a corner kick when Embolo hit the post from point-blank range. He subsequently got himself into good finishing positions several times, but luck was not on his side. The center forward wins a lot of balls - including before the 2:0. Embolo actually plays very well. But his main task is to score goals. Too bad he didn't get his reward.

Grade: 4.5 Forward Ruben Vargas

He was a force down his right flank and repeatedly caused problems for the Swedes. However, he lacked the final consistency on this evening.

Substitute player

Note: 5 From the 59th minute for Rieder Djibril Sow

His first appearance in this World Cup qualifier - and he gets straight into the game. Three minutes after coming on as a substitute, he scored the penalty to make it 1:0. Strengthens the midfield with his physicality.

Note: – From the 73rd minute for Widmer Luca Jaquez

The 22-year-old makes his international debut and helps out in the unfamiliar position of right-back. He does a decent job. Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 83rd minute for Vargas Johan Manzambi

He has been in top form for weeks, but is only allowed on for the final minutes. However, it doesn't take long for the 19-year-old to draw attention to himself. With a strong individual action, he decides the game in stoppage time. Too short an outing for a rating.