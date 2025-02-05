Patrik Schick headed Leverkusen into extra time in the 96th minute Keystone

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen pull their heads out of the noose in the Cup against 1. FC Köln in extremis. Granit Xhaka and Co. reached the semi-finals again after a 3:2 win after extra time.

Leverkusen had not conceded a goal in the first three Cup rounds - not even in the 1-0 win against Bayern Munich. However, last season's double winners fell 2-0 behind against second-division side Cologne until the 54th minute.

Patrik Schick then came to the rescue for the team of successful coach Xabi Alonso. The Czech international reduced the deficit after almost exactly an hour and headed in the equalizer in the 6th minute of stoppage time.

In extra time, the Bundesliga 2 leaders finally ran out of steam with Joël Schmied, who had signed from FC Sion during the winter break, in central defense. Victor Boniface made it 3:2 in the 98th minute. Schmied did not look good with the substitute Nigerian's header.

American Damion Downs in first-half stoppage time and Linton Maina in the 54th minute had given Cologne a 2-0 lead in the Rhine derby. Despite committed defensive work and a final offensive in extra time, the "Geissböcken" were unable to reach their first Cup semi-final in 23 years. In the 112th minute, a goal was disallowed by the VAR due to a close offside position.

Stuttgart had already qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday. The other two teams in the last four will be determined in two weeks' time. Arminia Bielefeld and Bremen and Leipzig and Wolfsburg will then face each other.

