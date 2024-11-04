Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen have to settle for a goalless draw against Stuttgart. But Xhaka says: "In terms of play, that was certainly the best performance of the season." As so often, Bayer's conductor impressed with well-timed passes and his robust style of play. Shortly after the break, however, he let his temper get the better of him and grabbed referee Siebert by the arm after a controversial decision. Xhaka is lucky and gets away with a caution.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel has to miss the top match against RB Leipzig due to hip and thigh problems. Despite falling behind, his team-mates pick up three important points in the top match.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

The 30-year-old is still out with a tendon injury. Omlin last played in goal for Gladbach on September 14 against Stuttgart.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is also once again unavailable for Gladbach. A thigh injury is currently keeping him out of action.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz earned a 0-0 draw away at SC Freiburg. Widmer was only substituted in the 90th minute and successfully helped to secure the away point.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Due to an ankle injury, Vargas also misses the 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder was substituted in the 8th minute against the champions, but was unable to make much of an impact offensively and had to leave the field again after 58 minutes. However, coach Hoeness does not want to know anything about a maximum penalty afterwards. The substitution had "nothing to do with his performance", but with stress management.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou still has to wait for his first appearance of the season due to a back injury.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

For the fifth time in a row, Zesiger is only a spectator for the Wolves over the full distance. The central defender has lost his regular place.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt set off fireworks against Bochum and led 4:0 after just 32 minutes, but Aurèle Amenda had to wait until the 81st minute before he was substituted and allowed to get involved in the later 7:2 final score.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

After spending 90 minutes on the substitutes' bench in the 5-0 defeat to Bayern the previous week, Loosli was left out of the Bochum squad for the 7-2 loss in Frankfurt.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji surprisingly loses the game against Bournemouth with City and the lead in the table. The international star played through and improved after a somewhat nervous start. He is powerless to prevent the two goals conceded.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle celebrate a 1-0 win against Arsenal. Schär plays in central defense and cleans up. The only downer: the 32-year-old is yellow-carded for getting annoyed after a foul and knocking the ball away.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer keeps a clean sheet for the fourth time in the last five games. He was not called upon for 40 minutes against Venice, but then the visitors created a great chance out of nowhere. Sommer prevented them from falling behind with a brilliant save. Shortly after the break, the 35-year-old also thwarted Venice's second great chance. In stoppage time, Sommer is also beaten - but the supposed equalizer is taken back due to a handball. Good luck to Inter.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

As against Napoli, Okafor is also in the starting eleven against Monza, but can't really score. In the 20th minute, he appeared alone in front of the Monza goal but failed to score against goalkeeper Turati. In the 63rd minute he had to make way for Leao.

Bologna Remo Freuler

In the 42nd minute, Freuler missed a great chance to take the lead against Lecce. The national team star's relief is all the greater when his team-mate Orsolini does better shortly before the end and three minutes after Freuler's substitution, scoring to give Bologna a 1-0 home win.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer is missing for the fourth game in a row with a muscle injury.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye plays through against Lecce and is yellow-carded after 72 minutes. After a poor first half, he came into the game better after the break and played his part in the only goal of the game.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Empoli do not play until Monday evening against Como. Will Haas be involved?

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma play CFC Genoa in front of a home crowd on Monday evening. Regular starter Sohm recently scored in the away game at Juve (2-2), marking his first goal of the season. Will he add to his tally against Genoa?

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

After playing in the Cup during the week, Rodriguez is back on the bench for the away game at Athletic Bilbao (1-1) and will not feature.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow was substituted in the 73rd minute with the score at 2-0, but was unable to prevent Sevilla's home defeat.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Real Valladolid lost 1-0 to Osasuna thanks to a penalty. Cömert started for the visitors, put in a solid performance and was substituted after 59 minutes.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco surprisingly suffer their second defeat of the season against SCO Angers. Philipp Köhn watches the game from the substitutes' bench and sees how his rival Majecki has no chance against the only goal conceded.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is ruled out of the game against Angers due to an adductor injury.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Unlike Köhn and Zakaria, Embolo is on the pitch and plays through, but cannot prevent the defeat. The chance came in the 69th minute when Embolo failed to get the ball past the opposing goalkeeper from a few meters out. 6 minutes later, the national team striker shot again from close range on the turn, but missed by a wide margin. A bitter evening for Embolo.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is missing through injury in Marseille's 2-1 away win at Nantes.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

The 29-year-old captained his team to a 1-0 home win and played through.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic misses his team through injury, as he did last weekend.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès stewed on the substitutes' bench for the entire match in the basement duel and had to watch Montpellier also lose to penultimate-placed Le Havre and now find themselves five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

He had to sit on the substitutes' bench against Nice and did not make an appearance despite the 1-0 defeat.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni once again makes a partial appearance from the substitutes' bench. However, not much happened in the remaining 16 minutes of the away game at Farense, with Benfica holding on to a 2-1 lead.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba is forced to sit out the home game against Alkmaar (3-2) with a muscle injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

The regular player and his team-mates secured an unchallenged home win. When Fosso left the field after 77 minutes with the score at 3-0, the game was already decided. Fortuna Sittard are now unbeaten in six games.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Ludogorets beat Hebar 3-0, but Duah failed to score and was substituted after 79 minutes.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

After only making a partial appearance in the cup during the week, the 22-year-old is back in the starting eleven for the league game against Leuven. He picked up a caution shortly before the break, was substituted in the 95th minute and shortly afterwards Jashari was able to celebrate a 1-0 away win.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Standard Liège beat St. Truiden 2-1, with Andi Zeqiri scoring a brace to make the difference. After seven games for his new club, he already has four goals.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez was the only scorer in the game between Beerschot and Gent. However, his supposed opening goal in the 30th minute was disallowed for offside. And so Ghent had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the bottom of the table.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Denmark's league leaders Midtjylland had a black evening and went down 5-1 at home to Brondby. Mbabu was unable to prevent the defeat at right-back.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

During the week, Zuber was substituted after 70 minutes in the Cup against Thessaloniki and got his first playing time since September 22. On Sunday in the championship, however, the 33-year-old was again left out of the squad.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich is currently missing Sturm Graz with a shoulder injury.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

RB Salzburg failed to score against bottom side Grazer AK and only drew 0-0. Okoh is again not in the squad.

BW Linz Silvan Wallner

Wallner scored an own goal against Hartberg last weekend. The 22-year-old is not in the squad for the games at Sturm Graz and Austria Vienna this week.

After five games without defeat, Mvogo was once again sent off against Clermont Foot. The 30-year-old cannot be absolved of any blame for the first goal conceded, but he was powerless to prevent the 2-0 scoreline.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Germany's "corner god" plays through against Nuremberg (1:1), but remains without an assist and without a win.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti has been missing for HSV since the beginning of October with a back injury.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

After a cold start and conceding two goals in the 11th and 13th minute, Elvedi and Co. fought their way to a 2-2 draw against Magdeburg. Elvedi picks up a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

The 21-year-old was only substituted in the 90th minute in Hannover and was unable to prevent the 2-1 defeat.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp does not feature in the squad for the ninth time in a row.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein is not in the Royal Blues' squad for the weekend after being ruled out with muscular problems.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Only entered the game against Schalke 04 in the 85th minute and was unable to change the 0-0 draw.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Joker Pusic scores! The 25-year-old is substituted after 57 minutes in the match against HNK Gorica and makes the final score 2:0 in the 90th minute.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic starts against Al-Jazira and repays their trust with his first goal of the season. In the 12th minute, he equalized the score at 1:1. After 77 minutes, the 32-year-old was sent off and the game ended 2:2.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Al-Qadsiah recorded a 2-0 away win at Al-Ettifaq. Puertas failed to score and was substituted in the 93rd minute.

Seattle Stefan Frei

The 38-year-old goalkeeper, who has played in North America for 18 years and in Seattle for eleven, leads his team into the play-off quarter-finals against Houston as the best man on the pitch. He was only beaten in the 93rd minute and only by an unfortunate own goal from team-mate Cristian Roldan. In the penalty shoot-out, he saves the 14th penalty with his foot, which secures Seattle the victory. He had already saved a penalty earlier, but also left the goal line too early. Seattle will face either Los Angeles FC or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the quarter-finals.

Greenville (3rd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

The hot phase of the season began for MacKinnon on Saturday with the play-off quarter-final. Greenville beat One Knoxville 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. And who else but Lyam MacKinnon makes the difference with a penalty goal 10 minutes before the final whistle?