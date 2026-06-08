The Swiss national team stars are shown on the big screen at Petco Park. Picture: Instagram.com/Mangiaandre

While attending a baseball game in San Diego, Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez are shown big on the stadium screen making the double eagle. The SFV comments to blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

On Saturday after the last World Cup test against Australia, the Nati stars are given an evening off and decide to attend a San Diego Padres baseball game together. During the game at Petco Park, the Swiss team is spotted by the cameras - and shown on the stadium screen as the "Swiss National Soccer Team".

The Nati stars are in good spirits and Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez show the double eagle gesture, which symbolizes the double eagle of the Albanian national flag, to the camera. The gesture caused a stir in Switzerland in 2018 after Xhaka, Shaqiri and co. celebrated a goal against Serbia with the double-headed eagle. This was subsequently interpreted as a politically motivated statement and punished with a fine.

A greeting to the Albanian community

In a statement to blue Sport, the SFA commented. "Numerous people with Albanian roots were already in the stadium for the test match against Australia and loudly supported Granit and the Swiss national team. Granit Xhaka and several other players took time to sign autographs and take selfies after the game," the association wrote.

He continued: "In the evening, he took the opportunity to greet the Albanian community again. This scene did not take place on the pitch and was not part of the sporting action."

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