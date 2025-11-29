  1. Residential Customers
From 0:2 to 3:2 Xhaka and Sunderland with a great turnaround against Bournemouth

SDA

29.11.2025 - 18:53

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka (left) celebrates another win
Keystone

Granit Xhaka returned to winning ways with Sunderland in the Premier League after three games with just two points.

Keystone-SDA

29.11.2025, 19:03

The promoted side turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth and will remain in 4th place in the table until Sunday at least. Xhaka, who played well, set up Bertrand Traoré's 2:2 in the 46th minute. The winning goal for the home team was scored by Brian Brobbey (69').

Manchester City surrendered a 2-0 lead against Leeds United before Phil Foden scored in the 91st minute to give the hosts a 3-2 victory. Foden had already scored in the first minute to make it 1-0. For Leeds, Noah Okafor was substituted in the 82nd minute.

