Granit Xhaka gave Switzerland the lead from the spot in Sweden. KEYSTONE

Three games, nine points. Switzerland remain unblemished in the World Cup qualifiers after their top-of-the-table clash against Sweden. Comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland win the top duel in the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden 2:0 away from home.

After the game, goalscorer Granit Xhaka reveals that his team-mate Breel Embolo actually wanted to score the penalty to make it 1-0.

Nati coach Murat Yakin is delighted with the third win in the third game, but admits that the team "needed luck".

Qualification for the World Cup finals could now be confirmed on Monday. Yakin is positive, but warns: "We're now starting from scratch again." Show more

Nati captain Granit Xhaka is proud of his team-mates after the 2:0 win against Sweden. They may have had a bit of luck in the first half, "but to put in such a performance away from home in Sweden - chapeau to the team!"

Xhaka put Switzerland 1:0 ahead with a penalty in the 65th minute. Taking responsibility himself was a decision made on the pitch, as the 33-year-old revealed in an interview with SRF. "Breel actually wanted to take the penalty. But I said I'd take the ball and then we'd see what the situation was like. Then I asked Breel again if he wanted to shoot - he said I should shoot. It was very relaxed."

But who scores the goals in the end is "completely irrelevant", Xhaka emphasized. The win was much more important. "Now we have nine points and we're very happy. We are on a very good path. We had to show a reaction, we haven't played the way we have in recent years. But when you need this team, it's there."

Yakin: "We are now starting from scratch again"

Nati coach Murat Yakin is also delighted with the flawless World Cup qualification so far: "It was important that we laid the foundations in the two home games. Now we can count ourselves lucky to take three points here."

It was a very open game. "We needed luck, but we deserved it somewhere along the line. It was a composed team performance. We had the game under control," said Yakin - and continued: "We're pleased with the way we played and how we functioned as a team. Today, everyone was able to build on their great performances from September. That's very pleasing to watch."

With a win in Slovenia on Monday and a little help from Sweden, Switzerland could bag qualification for the World Cup finals. Yakin knows this too - and is confident. "We have a clever, experienced team that knows exactly that Monday could be our chance." But the national team coach also makes it clear: "We're starting from scratch again."

