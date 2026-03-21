On the pitch, Granit Xhaka repeatedly demonstrates his qualities as a true leader. The national team captain reveals when he acquired these qualities in an emotional interview with "Stan Sport".
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- Granit Xhaka is emotional in an interview with "Stan Sport" and emphasizes that his family is his top priority.
- The national team star talks about how hard his parents worked and the sacrifices they made for him and his brother after fleeing to Switzerland.
- Xhaka says that early responsibility and his family's history have shaped him and concludes with the conviction that you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself.
"I think I've had my leadership qualities since I was four years old," Granit Xhaka says in an interview with Stan Sport. In this interview, the national team captain shows his emotional side. The midfield strategist talks about the sacrifices his parents made for him and his older brother in order to give them a good life.
Family comes first. The national team's record player learned this motto from his parents. When he played for Gladbach, Granit was quoted as saying: "Because we owe everything to our parents, we want to give something back to them today and give them 80% of our income every month."
To understand Granit Xhaka, you have to know his story and that of his family. Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, went in search of clues in his book "Mensch Fussballstar".
"Mensch Fussballstar"
The book "Mensch Fussballstar - Tabus, Depression, Terror, Tod und große Gefühle: Was die gefeierten Helden neben dem Platz erleben" was published by Meyer & Meyer Verlag on August 18.
"No, I'm not showering with the gay guy." This book begins with a sentence from an ex-Bundesliga player that reveals more than many would like. The book is about homophobia, racism, depression, suicidal thoughts and the question: what really makes the industry tick? Over 30 players and officials, including world champions, world coaches, world goalkeepers and the most powerful man in football, talk openly about taboo subjects with blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.
Granit's father Ragip Xhaka is a man who has had to endure a lot, having spent three and a half years of his life in prison as a political prisoner. He later fled to Switzerland with his wife. He is a strong man with an even stronger will.
His little brother had the key to the house
Granit Xhaka says that his parents worked many hours a day, sometimes working overtime, to provide a good life for him and his brother. Even though Taulant is a year older than Granit, his little brother took on responsibility early on. He was given the house key by his parents. "The house key gave me responsibility early on," explains the Sunderland professional. "There were days when we were home alone for 18 hours."
He himself could not imagine leaving his children alone for such a long period of time. But Xhaka still appreciates the effort his parents made for them. He fights back tears again and again during the interview. Before he concludes with the words of a true fighter: "If you believe in something, you can achieve it."
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About the book
- The book "Mensch Fussballstar - Tabus, Depression, Terror, Tod und große Gefühle: Was die gefeierten Helden neben dem Platz erleben" was published by Meyer & Meyer Verlag on August 18. "No, I'm not showering with the gay guy." This book begins with a sentence from a long-time Bundesliga player that reveals more than many would like. Mensch Fussballstar is about homophobia, racism, depression, suicidal thoughts and the big question: What really makes the industry tick when cameras and fans look away? More than 30 players and officials, including world champions, world coaches, world goalkeepers and the most powerful man in football, speak more openly than ever about extreme situations and taboo subjects. blue-Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni reports on inner abysses, unbearable pressure and fear of death.
- Roman Bürki, for example, tells how the bomb attack on the BVB team bus happened and changed his life from then on.
- Babak Rafati describes in poignant words his suicide attempt shortly before a Bundesliga match and gives an insight into his battle against his demons.
- Manuel Neuer describes the moment he stood in goal during the terrorist attack in Paris on November 13, 2015.
- Reiner Calmund talks openly about the time when he weighed 180 kg and how he was ashamed of his weight.
- Toni Polster reveals how he came within a hair's breadth of death.
- Gianni Infantino describes how he fought for his life after his birth and what role gratitude has played in his life since then.
- Didi Hamann, Lothar Matthäus, Fredi Bobic and Felix Magath all provide intimate insights into the world of the stars, which can also be full of hostility and discrimination away from success.
- Marcel Reif tells how his family was murdered by the Nazis.
- Ottmar Hitzfeld reveals how burnout and depression brought him to his knees.
- Timo Konietzka allowed himself to be accompanied through his suicide before ending his suffering through euthanasia. Mensch Fussballstar is a unique collection of thought-provoking experiences. Stories that not only show ways out of personal crises, but also call for more tolerance and humanity.
The book is available in Swiss bookshops, including Exlibris, Orell Füssli and Galaxus.