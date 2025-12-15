Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund have to settle for a 1-1 draw in Freiburg. After the break, with the score at 1-0 to BVB, Kobel makes a mistake when he plays Jobe Bellingham far too riskily in the build-up. The Englishman has to pull the emergency brake and is shown the red card. As a result, BVB had to play outnumbered for almost a half and conceded the equalizer. Kobel has no chance of stopping Lucas Höler's fantastic goal.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
The international youngster has recently scored in three consecutive league games, but Manzambi failed to score against Dortmund. His most conspicuous moment came in the opening stages, when he clashed with BVB defender Yan Couto. The Brazilian unceremoniously shoved Manzambi over the bar. The 20-year-old also retaliated with a shove - both were shown a yellow card (see video above).
Fribourg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
The U21 international still has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season. He is used in SCF's second team in the regional league, where they lose 3-1 to Bayern Alzenau.
HSV
Miro Muheim
After two wins in a row recently, the promoted team was brought back down to earth. They suffered a 1:4 defeat at Hoffenheim. Muheim plays through on the left wing. He doesn't look good at all for the first two goals conceded as he leaves far too much space for the goalscorer.
HSV
Silvan Hefti
The player from St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Widmer has to miss the first game under Urs Fischer in the Bundesliga: He is out with muscular problems. Mainz drew 2-2 away against leaders Bayern Munich, but Bayern only equalized in the 87th minute.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Schmidt was substituted against Stuttgart in the 64th minute, when Bremen were already 2-0 down and playing short-handed. The miraculous turnaround was no longer possible. On the contrary: Stuttgart win 4:0 in the end.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
After recovering from a foot injury, Stergiou made his comeback in the cup at the beginning of December. He is now back in the Bundesliga squad for the first time this season, but will not feature.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Jaquez is currently out with a thigh injury.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Borussia's run (13 points and only 1 goal conceded in the last 5 games) has come to a halt. They suffered a 3:1 defeat at home to Wolfsburg. The second goal conceded was initially saved by Elvedi at the highest level, but his deflection landed directly in front of ex-Lugano striker Amoura, who made it 2:1. Elvedi is then too far away from goalscorer Wimmer when the third goal is conceded.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
Omlin is back in the Gladbach squad after his adductor complaints, but does not play.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Zesiger sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the first game under new coach Manuel Baum. Augsburg narrowly lose 1-0 in Frankfurt.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Rieder plays 75 minutes in Augsburg's attacking midfield, but remains inconspicuous for long stretches.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Because captain Robin Koch is injured, Amenda is substituted after just under an hour with the score at 0-0. The central defender made a solid partial appearance.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, Cologne lose the derby against Leverkusen 0:2.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
Sunderland win a derby against Newcastle for the first time in ten years. Granit Xhaka was right in the middle of it all. The captain impresses as a pacemaker in midfield - he also sets up the winning goal - and above all as a fighter. A laceration over his eye shows how much Xhaka also gave for this important victory. Sky pundit Micah Richards sings his praises: "Xhaka is simply brilliant. What a player, what a new signing. I'd say he's the transfer of the season so far."
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Schär initially sits on the bench for Newcastle, but is substituted for the injured Dan Burn shortly before the break. Schär is not to blame for the only goal conceded. Top striker Nick Woltemade heads the ball into his own goal after a cross.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
The 25-year-old was the most eye-catching Leeds player in the game against Brentford. In the first half alone, he made three very dangerous runs at the opposition goal. However, Okafor still has to wait for his first goal since October 4. At least his team-mate Calvert-Lewin secured Leeds a point with a goal shortly before the end to make it 1-1.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye, normally a regular, has to sit on the bench for once. He saw his team-mates put in a very strong performance against Tottenham and was already leading 3-0 when the Swiss was substituted in stoppage time. The result remained the same.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Burnley could really do with a fit Amdoundi. The 3-2 defeat against Fulham was their seventh defeat in a row.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter record a 2-1 win at Cagliari. Sommer is curled over by Vitinha for the goal against, but he has nothing to criticize. In stoppage time, he held his nerve in the final dicey scene and secured the win for Milan. Inter thus took the lead in the table.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Akanji doesn't look too good when conceding the goal. First he seems to win the running duel, then he lets the Cagliari offense get the better of him a little too easily. Otherwise, he does a decent job.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Siegrist has broken his finger and misses the defeat against Inter.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
After breaking his collarbone, Freuler also missed the 1-0 defeat against Juventus.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
After breaking his fibula, Jashari has to regain his starting place. In the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, he once again spent 90 minutes on the bench.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
The calf problems are gone, Athekame can play again. He made a brief appearance against Sassuolo.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Fiorentina cannot find a way out of the crisis and are still waiting for their first Serie A win of the season after their 15th game. The bottom team lost 2-1 at home to Hellas Verona in the basement duel, with Sow being substituted after 68 minutes.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
The 1-0 defeat to Lecce was Pisa's third loss in a row. Aebischer plays in central midfield.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
After an ankle injury, Denoon is back in the Pisa squad but does not feature.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
76 minutes have been played in the game between Parma and Lazio when the visitors from Rome are shown their second red card with the score at 0-0. Eleven against nine for the final quarter of an hour - and a goal is actually scored. For Lazio! A bitter 1-0 defeat for Britschgi, who played through but didn't really stand out.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis play Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening. blue Sport broadcasts the game live.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sow started against Real Oviedo and made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, sneaking into the penalty area and finishing a low cross into the bottom corner. Sow is substituted at the break and Sevilla go on to win 4-0.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
For the first time since his move to Valencia, Ugrinic is allowed to play from the start. In the game against Atlético Madrid, he provided the assist for the supposed 1:1 equalizer after half an hour, but the goal was disallowed for offside. It remained his most conspicuous action and he was substituted after 71 minutes. Valencia lose 2-1 in the end.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Like Ugrinic, Cömert is allowed to play from the start for the first time this season. He was not at fault for the first goal conceded, but he was no longer on the pitch for the second. He was substituted at the same time as Ugrinic.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Köhn has to sit on the bench again. Without him, Monaco lose 1-0 at Marseille.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria is allowed to play again after his red ban. During the week he missed a penalty in the Champions League, against Marseille he remained inconspicuous.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Garcia is not in the Marseille squad.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Rennes beat Brest 3-1, with Embolo not directly involved in the goals. He was substituted in the 79th minute.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Lorient remain unbeaten for the fifth time in a row. In the 0-0 draw against Strasbourg, he was able to distinguish himself a couple of times.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
The 24-year-old was only a spectator in the 1-0 defeat against Lyon.