Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund have to settle for a 1-1 draw in Freiburg. After the break, with the score at 1-0 to BVB, Kobel makes a mistake when he plays Jobe Bellingham far too riskily in the build-up. The Englishman has to pull the emergency brake and is shown the red card. As a result, BVB had to play outnumbered for almost a half and conceded the equalizer. Kobel has no chance of stopping Lucas Höler's fantastic goal.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The international youngster has recently scored in three consecutive league games, but Manzambi failed to score against Dortmund. His most conspicuous moment came in the opening stages, when he clashed with BVB defender Yan Couto. The Brazilian unceremoniously shoved Manzambi over the bar. The 20-year-old also retaliated with a shove - both were shown a yellow card (see video above).

Fribourg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international still has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season. He is used in SCF's second team in the regional league, where they lose 3-1 to Bayern Alzenau.

HSV Miro Muheim

After two wins in a row recently, the promoted team was brought back down to earth. They suffered a 1:4 defeat at Hoffenheim. Muheim plays through on the left wing. He doesn't look good at all for the first two goals conceded as he leaves far too much space for the goalscorer.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The player from St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer has to miss the first game under Urs Fischer in the Bundesliga: He is out with muscular problems. Mainz drew 2-2 away against leaders Bayern Munich, but Bayern only equalized in the 87th minute.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt was substituted against Stuttgart in the 64th minute, when Bremen were already 2-0 down and playing short-handed. The miraculous turnaround was no longer possible. On the contrary: Stuttgart win 4:0 in the end.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After recovering from a foot injury, Stergiou made his comeback in the cup at the beginning of December. He is now back in the Bundesliga squad for the first time this season, but will not feature.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is currently out with a thigh injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Borussia's run (13 points and only 1 goal conceded in the last 5 games) has come to a halt. They suffered a 3:1 defeat at home to Wolfsburg. The second goal conceded was initially saved by Elvedi at the highest level, but his deflection landed directly in front of ex-Lugano striker Amoura, who made it 2:1. Elvedi is then too far away from goalscorer Wimmer when the third goal is conceded.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is back in the Gladbach squad after his adductor complaints, but does not play.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the first game under new coach Manuel Baum. Augsburg narrowly lose 1-0 in Frankfurt.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder plays 75 minutes in Augsburg's attacking midfield, but remains inconspicuous for long stretches.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Because captain Robin Koch is injured, Amenda is substituted after just under an hour with the score at 0-0. The central defender made a solid partial appearance.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, Cologne lose the derby against Leverkusen 0:2.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Sunderland win a derby against Newcastle for the first time in ten years. Granit Xhaka was right in the middle of it all. The captain impresses as a pacemaker in midfield - he also sets up the winning goal - and above all as a fighter. A laceration over his eye shows how much Xhaka also gave for this important victory. Sky pundit Micah Richards sings his praises: "Xhaka is simply brilliant. What a player, what a new signing. I'd say he's the transfer of the season so far."

❤️ This is your captain speaking.



Granit Xhaka reflects on leading Sunderland to Wear-Tyne derby victory 👇 pic.twitter.com/8FRknCX6XZ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 14, 2025

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär initially sits on the bench for Newcastle, but is substituted for the injured Dan Burn shortly before the break. Schär is not to blame for the only goal conceded. Top striker Nick Woltemade heads the ball into his own goal after a cross.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

The 25-year-old was the most eye-catching Leeds player in the game against Brentford. In the first half alone, he made three very dangerous runs at the opposition goal. However, Okafor still has to wait for his first goal since October 4. At least his team-mate Calvert-Lewin secured Leeds a point with a goal shortly before the end to make it 1-1.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye, normally a regular, has to sit on the bench for once. He saw his team-mates put in a very strong performance against Tottenham and was already leading 3-0 when the Swiss was substituted in stoppage time. The result remained the same.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Burnley could really do with a fit Amdoundi. The 3-2 defeat against Fulham was their seventh defeat in a row.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter record a 2-1 win at Cagliari. Sommer is curled over by Vitinha for the goal against, but he has nothing to criticize. In stoppage time, he held his nerve in the final dicey scene and secured the win for Milan. Inter thus took the lead in the table.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji doesn't look too good when conceding the goal. First he seems to win the running duel, then he lets the Cagliari offense get the better of him a little too easily. Otherwise, he does a decent job.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist has broken his finger and misses the defeat against Inter.

Bologna Remo Freuler

After breaking his collarbone, Freuler also missed the 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

After breaking his fibula, Jashari has to regain his starting place. In the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, he once again spent 90 minutes on the bench.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

The calf problems are gone, Athekame can play again. He made a brief appearance against Sassuolo.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Fiorentina cannot find a way out of the crisis and are still waiting for their first Serie A win of the season after their 15th game. The bottom team lost 2-1 at home to Hellas Verona in the basement duel, with Sow being substituted after 68 minutes.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

The 1-0 defeat to Lecce was Pisa's third loss in a row. Aebischer plays in central midfield.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

After an ankle injury, Denoon is back in the Pisa squad but does not feature.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

76 minutes have been played in the game between Parma and Lazio when the visitors from Rome are shown their second red card with the score at 0-0. Eleven against nine for the final quarter of an hour - and a goal is actually scored. For Lazio! A bitter 1-0 defeat for Britschgi, who played through but didn't really stand out.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis play Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening. blue Sport broadcasts the game live.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow started against Real Oviedo and made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, sneaking into the penalty area and finishing a low cross into the bottom corner. Sow is substituted at the break and Sevilla go on to win 4-0.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

For the first time since his move to Valencia, Ugrinic is allowed to play from the start. In the game against Atlético Madrid, he provided the assist for the supposed 1:1 equalizer after half an hour, but the goal was disallowed for offside. It remained his most conspicuous action and he was substituted after 71 minutes. Valencia lose 2-1 in the end.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Like Ugrinic, Cömert is allowed to play from the start for the first time this season. He was not at fault for the first goal conceded, but he was no longer on the pitch for the second. He was substituted at the same time as Ugrinic.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn has to sit on the bench again. Without him, Monaco lose 1-0 at Marseille.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is allowed to play again after his red ban. During the week he missed a penalty in the Champions League, against Marseille he remained inconspicuous.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is not in the Marseille squad.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Rennes beat Brest 3-1, with Embolo not directly involved in the goals. He was substituted in the 79th minute.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient remain unbeaten for the fifth time in a row. In the 0-0 draw against Strasbourg, he was able to distinguish himself a couple of times.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

The 24-year-old was only a spectator in the 1-0 defeat against Lyon.