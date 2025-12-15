  1. Residential Customers
Mercenary check Xhaka celebrated as "Transfer of the Year" ++ Manzambi pushed over the bar ++ Sow scores

Patrick Lämmle

15.12.2025

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

15.12.2025, 16:00

15.12.2025, 16:15

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Dortmund have to settle for a 1-1 draw in Freiburg. After the break, with the score at 1-0 to BVB, Kobel makes a mistake when he plays Jobe Bellingham far too riskily in the build-up. The Englishman has to pull the emergency brake and is shown the red card. As a result, BVB had to play outnumbered for almost a half and conceded the equalizer. Kobel has no chance of stopping Lucas Höler's fantastic goal.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

The international youngster has recently scored in three consecutive league games, but Manzambi failed to score against Dortmund. His most conspicuous moment came in the opening stages, when he clashed with BVB defender Yan Couto. The Brazilian unceremoniously shoved Manzambi over the bar. The 20-year-old also retaliated with a shove - both were shown a yellow card (see video above).

 

Fribourg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international still has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season. He is used in SCF's second team in the regional league, where they lose 3-1 to Bayern Alzenau.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

After two wins in a row recently, the promoted team was brought back down to earth. They suffered a 1:4 defeat at Hoffenheim. Muheim plays through on the left wing. He doesn't look good at all for the first two goals conceded as he leaves far too much space for the goalscorer.

 

HSV

Silvan Hefti

The player from St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

Widmer has to miss the first game under Urs Fischer in the Bundesliga: He is out with muscular problems. Mainz drew 2-2 away against leaders Bayern Munich, but Bayern only equalized in the 87th minute.

Late penalty saves Bayern. Mainz coach Urs Fischer:

Late penalty saves BayernMainz coach Urs Fischer: "Of course it's a bit annoying"

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt was substituted against Stuttgart in the 64th minute, when Bremen were already 2-0 down and playing short-handed. The miraculous turnaround was no longer possible. On the contrary: Stuttgart win 4:0 in the end.

 

Stuttgart

Leonidas Stergiou

After recovering from a foot injury, Stergiou made his comeback in the cup at the beginning of December. He is now back in the Bundesliga squad for the first time this season, but will not feature.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is currently out with a thigh injury.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Borussia's run (13 points and only 1 goal conceded in the last 5 games) has come to a halt. They suffered a 3:1 defeat at home to Wolfsburg. The second goal conceded was initially saved by Elvedi at the highest level, but his deflection landed directly in front of ex-Lugano striker Amoura, who made it 2:1. Elvedi is then too far away from goalscorer Wimmer when the third goal is conceded.

 

Gladbach

Jonas Omlin

Omlin is back in the Gladbach squad after his adductor complaints, but does not play.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the first game under new coach Manuel Baum. Augsburg narrowly lose 1-0 in Frankfurt.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

Rieder plays 75 minutes in Augsburg's attacking midfield, but remains inconspicuous for long stretches.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Because captain Robin Koch is injured, Amenda is substituted after just under an hour with the score at 0-0. The central defender made a solid partial appearance.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, Cologne lose the derby against Leverkusen 0:2.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

Sunderland win a derby against Newcastle for the first time in ten years. Granit Xhaka was right in the middle of it all. The captain impresses as a pacemaker in midfield - he also sets up the winning goal - and above all as a fighter. A laceration over his eye shows how much Xhaka also gave for this important victory. Sky pundit Micah Richards sings his praises: "Xhaka is simply brilliant. What a player, what a new signing. I'd say he's the transfer of the season so far."

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Schär initially sits on the bench for Newcastle, but is substituted for the injured Dan Burn shortly before the break. Schär is not to blame for the only goal conceded. Top striker Nick Woltemade heads the ball into his own goal after a cross.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

The 25-year-old was the most eye-catching Leeds player in the game against Brentford. In the first half alone, he made three very dangerous runs at the opposition goal. However, Okafor still has to wait for his first goal since October 4. At least his team-mate Calvert-Lewin secured Leeds a point with a goal shortly before the end to make it 1-1.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Ndoye, normally a regular, has to sit on the bench for once. He saw his team-mates put in a very strong performance against Tottenham and was already leading 3-0 when the Swiss was substituted in stoppage time. The result remained the same.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Burnley could really do with a fit Amdoundi. The 3-2 defeat against Fulham was their seventh defeat in a row.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter record a 2-1 win at Cagliari. Sommer is curled over by Vitinha for the goal against, but he has nothing to criticize. In stoppage time, he held his nerve in the final dicey scene and secured the win for Milan. Inter thus took the lead in the table.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Akanji doesn't look too good when conceding the goal. First he seems to win the running duel, then he lets the Cagliari offense get the better of him a little too easily. Otherwise, he does a decent job.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist has broken his finger and misses the defeat against Inter.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

After breaking his collarbone, Freuler also missed the 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

After breaking his fibula, Jashari has to regain his starting place. In the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, he once again spent 90 minutes on the bench.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

The calf problems are gone, Athekame can play again. He made a brief appearance against Sassuolo.

 

Fiorentina

Simon Sohm

Fiorentina cannot find a way out of the crisis and are still waiting for their first Serie A win of the season after their 15th game. The bottom team lost 2-1 at home to Hellas Verona in the basement duel, with Sow being substituted after 68 minutes.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

The 1-0 defeat to Lecce was Pisa's third loss in a row. Aebischer plays in central midfield.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

After an ankle injury, Denoon is back in the Pisa squad but does not feature.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

76 minutes have been played in the game between Parma and Lazio when the visitors from Rome are shown their second red card with the score at 0-0. Eleven against nine for the final quarter of an hour - and a goal is actually scored. For Lazio! A bitter 1-0 defeat for Britschgi, who played through but didn't really stand out.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis play Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening. blue Sport broadcasts the game live.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Sow started against Real Oviedo and made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, sneaking into the penalty area and finishing a low cross into the bottom corner. Sow is substituted at the break and Sevilla go on to win 4-0.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

For the first time since his move to Valencia, Ugrinic is allowed to play from the start. In the game against Atlético Madrid, he provided the assist for the supposed 1:1 equalizer after half an hour, but the goal was disallowed for offside. It remained his most conspicuous action and he was substituted after 71 minutes. Valencia lose 2-1 in the end.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Like Ugrinic, Cömert is allowed to play from the start for the first time this season. He was not at fault for the first goal conceded, but he was no longer on the pitch for the second. He was substituted at the same time as Ugrinic.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Köhn has to sit on the bench again. Without him, Monaco lose 1-0 at Marseille.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is allowed to play again after his red ban. During the week he missed a penalty in the Champions League, against Marseille he remained inconspicuous.

The scenes of the evening. Kimmich's own goal, Zakaria's penalty miss and an unsuccessful goalkeeping debut

The scenes of the eveningKimmich's own goal, Zakaria's penalty miss and an unsuccessful goalkeeping debut

 

Marseille

Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is not in the Marseille squad.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Rennes beat Brest 3-1, with Embolo not directly involved in the goals. He was substituted in the 79th minute.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

Lorient remain unbeaten for the fifth time in a row. In the 0-0 draw against Strasbourg, he was able to distinguish himself a couple of times.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

The 24-year-old was only a spectator in the 1-0 defeat against Lyon.

