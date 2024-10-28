Following the Madrid delegation's boycott because Vinícius Júnior was allegedly not going to win the Ballon d'Or, other Spanish clubs took to social media to poke fun at the royals.

"We are truly honored to be here," wrote FC Barcelona, for example. And Sevilla's social media manager wrote on "X": "I'm not traveling to Paris because I've been told I won't win the Ballon d'Or."

🤵‍♂️ We are truly honored to be here. Thank you, @ballondor, for such a warm and gracious welcome. 🤝#ballondor https://t.co/bSO4j6Jokq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2024