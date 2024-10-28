The 2024 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris from 20:45. Nati captain Granit Xhaka is one of the 30 players nominated. The big favorite as of Monday afternoon is Man City midfielder Rodri.
Real rivals add fuel to the fire
Following the Madrid delegation's boycott because Vinícius Júnior was allegedly not going to win the Ballon d'Or, other Spanish clubs took to social media to poke fun at the royals.
"We are truly honored to be here," wrote FC Barcelona, for example. And Sevilla's social media manager wrote on "X": "I'm not traveling to Paris because I've been told I won't win the Ballon d'Or."
Places 15 to 11 awarded
The places of the next top stars are known. Meanwhile, former BVB defender and current AS Roma player Mats Hummels also arrives in Paris.
11. Phil Foden (Manchester City / England)
12. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany)
13. Dani Olmo (FC Barcelona / Spain)
14. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta Bergamo / Nigeria)
15. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao / Spain)
Granit Xhaka lands in 16th place
Granit Xhaka's inclusion on the list of Ballon d'Or nominees is a historic moment for Swiss football. It shows how much Swiss players have gained in importance in international football in recent years.
It is now clear that Xhaka will not win the coveted trophy. However, the national team captain finished in a sensational 16th place, as "France Football" announced on Monday evening a few hours before the award ceremony.
Xhaka leaves numerous stars behind
Xhaka's ranking has still not been announced. The national team captain has already left numerous top stars in his wake.
First rankings are known
As usual, the final places will be announced before the official awards ceremony in the evening. The first names have now emerged, but there is still no sign of national team captain Granit Xhaka - so he could still win. 😉
Top favorite Rodri with crutches in Paris
In contrast to Vinícius Júnior, the new top favorite Rodri is present at the award ceremony in Paris. He was filmed arriving in Paris in the afternoon.
Barça jewel Lamine Yamal, who is said to have an outside chance of winning the Ballon d'Or, will also be present live in Paris this evening. The 17-year-old is also likely to win the Kopa trophy for the best young player.
Vinícius boycotts Ballon d'Or award - has the winner already been decided?
Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior was long considered the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or by bookmakers and experts. It is now known that the Brazilian and his Real colleagues are boycotting the award ceremony.
"Vinícius will not travel to Paris because Real Madrid already know that he will not win the Ballon d'Or," wrote football guru Fabrizio Romano on "X" on Monday afternoon, predicting that the entire Real Madrid delegation will boycott the award ceremony.
Previous winners of the Ballon d'Or have often been leaked in the media in advance. It is also rumored that the winners are always informed of their triumph in advance. So if the Real stars do indeed stay away from the award ceremony, it can be assumed that the coveted prize for the best footballer of the year will not go to Vinícius Júnior. The new top favorite is the Spaniard Rodri. Click here for the full article.
