Relegation battle instead of Champions League Xhaka explains Sunderland switch: "I couldn't say no anymore"

Granit Xhaka has immediately been named captain at Sunderland. imago

Fighting relegation instead of dreaming of the Champions League, defending instead of distributing the ball - Granit Xhaka's move to AFC Sunderland came as a surprise. In an interview, the national team captain explains his reasons.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After two years in Leverkusen, Granit Xhaka has returned to England: he now plays for AFC Sunderland.

In an interview, Xhaka says that he did not want to leave Leverkusen at any price, but that Sunderland did a good job of convincing him.

Swiss Sunderland boss Kyril Louis-Dreyfus played a decisive role in this. Xhaka: "I couldn't say no anymore." Show more

He came, saw and won: Granit Xhaka's first season at Bayer Leverkusen was like a fairytale. He moved back to Germany from Arsenal in 2023, immediately became the mastermind at Leverkusen and led the Werkself to the first ever league title in the club's history. Bayer also remained unbeaten in the cup, losing only in the Europa League final.

Xhaka and Leverkusen - love at first sight, so to speak. But after the second year, the love has faded. Following the departure of successful coach Xabi Alonso and various stars such as Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah and Jeremie Frimpong, Xhaka also appears to be planning his departure. First he says publicly that he does not want to take part in a major upheaval, followed by reports of problems with new coach Erik ten Hag.

Transfer rumors are doing the rounds and accumulate over the summer. First Galatasaray, then Milan, Saudi Arabia and finally Sunderland. In the end, Xhaka actually signs with the Premier League promotion contenders - until 2028.

No problems with Erik ten Hag

In an interview with Blick, the soon-to-be 33-year-old spoke at length about his motives - and made it clear that there was no trouble with ten Hag: "He was never the problem, never! (...) I had a very good exchange with him. He knew that I was going to look at an exciting offer. And maybe he felt he was losing me. But our conversation was always clear and correct. I would have been captain under him."

Xhaka continued: "I never said I wanted to leave at any price - only if the overall package was right for everyone: for me and for my family, for Leverkusen." The overall package was obviously right at Sunderland.

The record-breaking Swiss international (137 games) explains that the Premier League promotion contenders did everything they could to bring him back to England. "When a club gives you that feeling, it would be almost impertinent not to look at it. I was so touched by the people in charge. I couldn't say no anymore."

"It's important to experience moments of suffering"

A Swiss man played a decisive role: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the owner of the club. One evening he received a phone call, Xhaka recounts: "'Hello, this is Kyril. I'm the owner of Sunderland. I went along with the little game because I thought someone was playing a joke on me." When his advisor José Noguera contacted the Sunderland representatives shortly afterwards, it was clear to him that it was serious.

Sunderland kicked off their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against West Ham. Keystone

Instead of Champions League nights and championship dreams, there is now a tough relegation battle and a lot of defensive work for Xhaka, who prefers to have the ball at his feet. But he is already thinking one step ahead: "I want to do my coaching at some point. That's why it's important to experience moments of suffering and solidarity. We will still have to suffer a lot in the coming months. That's another side of football, but it's also part of it and will shape me."

However, the start to the Premier League has been promising for Xhaka and Co. Sunderland beat West Ham 3-0 last weekend, with their first away game coming against Burnley on Saturday.

