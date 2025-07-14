Granit Xhaka is the subject of transfer rumors. Keystone

Xabi Alonso, Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz have already left the runners-up. Will another key player follow? Granit Xhaka is probably moving to Saudi Arabia. But he's staying with Bayer for now.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka has flown to the training camp in Rio de Janeiro with Bayer Leverkusen.

This is interesting because, according to Sky, the national team captain is said to have agreed a transfer with Saudi club Neom SC.

Xhaka still has a contract with the runners-up until 2028, and many in Leverkusen want him to fulfill it. Show more

Bayer Leverkusen flew to the training camp in Rio de Janeiro late last night with Granit Xhaka. The midfielder, who is on the verge of a transfer, is part of the squad for the trip to Brazil and boarded a charter plane with his team-mates at Cologne/Bonn airport, as the Bundesliga club announced. Goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who PSV Eindhoven are said to be interested in, is not in the squad. Over the next ten days, the Werkself will prepare for the new season with new coach Erik ten Hag.

However, according to a media report, 32-year-old Xhaka may be about to leave the runners-up. According to Sky, the Swiss international is said to be in agreement with Saudi club Neom SC about a move. According to the pay-TV broadcaster, the promoted Saudi Pro League club has reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Xhaka.

Contract with rich Saudi club?

Neom SC had verbally informed Bayer that they wanted to sign Xhaka. A possible transfer fee of around six million euros had been promised. However, an agreement between the clubs has not yet been reached, which is why the experienced player flew to Brazil.

Xhaka still has a contract with the runners-up until 2028, but according to the media, he is not convinced that he should play a leading role in the XL transformation under new coach Erik ten Hag.

Leverkusen have already had to cope with several prominent departures in the form of star coach Xabi Alonso (to Real Madrid), defensive boss Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), winger Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool FC) and exceptional player Florian Wirtz (Liverpool FC).