Mario Hermoso joins Bayer Leverkusen's defense until the summer Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Spanish central defender Mario Hermoso. The 29-year-old joins the German champions on loan from AS Roma until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the club with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, Hermoso will replace Jeanuël Belocian, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture at the beginning of the month.