The U17 team faces a Herculean task at the World Cup in Qatar. Switzerland will face Portugal in the quarter-finals. Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji are keeping their fingers crossed.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss U17 national team will face European champions Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday at 3.45 pm.

Nati director Pierluigi Tami says ahead of the game: "The next step is perhaps the most difficult, because Portugal is a really strong team."

Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji are also keeping their fingers crossed for the U17 talents. "I hope they bring it back to Switzerland after 2009," says Xhaka. Show more

15 years after the sensational triumph in Nigeria, Switzerland are dreaming of the U17 World Cup title again! After convincing victories against Egypt in the round of 16 and Ireland in the round of 16, the Swiss team will face Portugal on Friday - and can also count on the support of Nati stars Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka.

"We watched it in the hotel," revealed Akanji in an interview with blue Sport after the international match in Kosovo, adding: "Of course, it's great to see them working so well and performing so well. I hope they get as far as possible."

The World Cup title as a can opener?

Xhaka, part of the 2009 world champion team, praises: "The boys are doing very well, very positively." The 33-year-old knows from his own experience what an exploit can trigger for the U17 national team players: "For many players, it was a can opener. But it doesn't mean that when you're U17 world champion, you immediately become a professional. The pressure increases and you have to make the right decisions."

The right decisions are also needed in the quarter-final clash with Portugal. "The next step is perhaps the most difficult, because Portugal are a really strong team," said national team director Pierluigi Tami. "But from what I've seen of our U17s, they have the same principles as the senior team: they play courageously and well. I'm proud of the way they're playing at the World Cup."

And Xhaka says: "I hope they bring it back to Switzerland after 2009. It's still a bit of work, but we're definitely keeping our fingers crossed."

