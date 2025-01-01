Gregor Kobel was not quite able to convince the kicker in the first half of the Bundesliga. Keystone

Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel loses his place at the top of the "Kicker" ranking of Bundesliga goalkeepers. However, his Nati colleague Granit Xhaka secured second place among the central midfielders.

The German football magazine "Kicker" has published its winter ranking, which is based on performances in the first half of the 2024/25 season.

Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund's Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unable to continue his great run. The 27-year-old topped the podium four times recently. Now the Zurich native finished in 5th place, meaning that Kobel not only missed out on the "world class" category, but also the "international class". In the Bundesliga, only Péter Gulácsi from RB Leipzig made it into this category.

"Recently often top scorer and first in the kicker rankings, this time he was not an absolutely convincing back-up for Borussia. His foot is not his greatest strength, but in Nuri Sahin's system, the goalkeeper is important for the first pass or playing past opposing lines. That doesn't work too often with the Swiss," writes the editorial team about Kobel.

Kicker ranking of goalkeepers World class : None.

International class :

1. Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (3rd)

National class:

2. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim (5th)

3. Robin Zentner (-)

4. Kamil Grabara, Wolfsburg (-)

5. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund (1st)

6. Moritz Nicolas, Gladbach (-)

7. Nikola Vasilj, St. Pauli (-)

8. Manuel Neuer; Bayern (4th)

9. Frederik Rönnow, Union Berlin (9th)

10. Noah Atubolu, Freiburg (-)

11. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart (8th)

12. Lukas Hradecky, Bayer Leverkusen (2nd)

13. Kevin Müller, Heidenheim (6th)

14. Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt (-) Show more

Jonathan Tah came out on top among the central defenders. The Leverkusen captain, who will apparently join FC Barcelona at the end of the season, was rated as "international class". Club colleague Piero Hincapié and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano complete the podium.

Alejandro Grimaldo, a professional from Bayer Leverkusen, also wins at full-back. The Spaniard was also classified in the "International Class".

Kimmich leaves Xhaka behind

Granit Xhaka came out on top among defensive midfielders in the trade magazine's last ranking. Now the Leverkusen star has to concede first place to Bayern's Joshua Kimmich.

Granit Xhaka and Robert Andrich are team-mates at Leverkusen. sda

What's special is that two club colleagues, Exequiel Palacios and Robert Andrich, line up directly behind the national team captain. Together with Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, they are rated "international class" by "Kicker".

Kicker ranking defensive midfield World class: None

International class:

1. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

2. Granit Xhaka , Bayer Leverkusen

3. Exequiel Palacios, Bayer Leverkusen

4. Robert Andrich, Bayer Leverkusen

5. Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart

National class:

6. Aleksandar Pavlović, Bayern Munich

7. Nadiem Amiri, Mainz

8. Jens Stage, Werder Bremen

9. Hugo Larsson, Eintracht Frankfurt

10. Rocco Reitz, Gladbach

11. Aleix Garcia, Bayer Leverkusen

12. Maximilian Arnold, Wolfsburg

13. Felix Nmecha, Borussia Dortmund

14. Tom Bischof, Hoffenheim Show more

Kicker ranking central defense World class : None

International class

1. Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen (2nd)

2. Piero Hincapié, Leverkusen (10th)

3. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich (-)

4. Willy Orban, RB Leipzig (14th)

5. Arthur Theate, Frankfurt (-)

6. Min-jae-Kim, Bayern Munich (-)

7. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund (5th)

National class:

8. Matthias Ginter, Freiburg (-)

9. Robin Koch, Frankfurt (21st)

10. Julian Chabot, Stuttgart (18th)

11. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen (6th)

12. Marco Friedl, Bremen (7th)

13. Anton Stach, Hoffenheim, (-)

14. Ko Itakura, Gladbach (-)

15. Niklas Süle, Dortmund (-)

16. Tuta, Frankfurt (-)

17. Castello Lukeba, Leipzig (-)

18. Moritz Jenz, Mainz (-)

19. Philipp Lienhart, Freiburg (-)

20. Danilo Doehki, Union Berlin (-)

21. Hauke Wahl, St. Pauli (-) Show more