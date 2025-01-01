Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel loses his place at the top of the "Kicker" ranking of Bundesliga goalkeepers. However, his Nati colleague Granit Xhaka secured second place among the central midfielders.
The German football magazine "Kicker" has published its winter ranking, which is based on performances in the first half of the 2024/25 season.
Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund's Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unable to continue his great run. The 27-year-old topped the podium four times recently. Now the Zurich native finished in 5th place, meaning that Kobel not only missed out on the "world class" category, but also the "international class". In the Bundesliga, only Péter Gulácsi from RB Leipzig made it into this category.
"Recently often top scorer and first in the kicker rankings, this time he was not an absolutely convincing back-up for Borussia. His foot is not his greatest strength, but in Nuri Sahin's system, the goalkeeper is important for the first pass or playing past opposing lines. That doesn't work too often with the Swiss," writes the editorial team about Kobel.
Kicker ranking of goalkeepers
- World class: None.
- International class:
1. Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (3rd)
- National class:
2. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim (5th)
3. Robin Zentner (-)
4. Kamil Grabara, Wolfsburg (-)
5. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund (1st)
6. Moritz Nicolas, Gladbach (-)
7. Nikola Vasilj, St. Pauli (-)
8. Manuel Neuer; Bayern (4th)
9. Frederik Rönnow, Union Berlin (9th)
10. Noah Atubolu, Freiburg (-)
11. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart (8th)
12. Lukas Hradecky, Bayer Leverkusen (2nd)
13. Kevin Müller, Heidenheim (6th)
14. Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt (-)
Jonathan Tah came out on top among the central defenders. The Leverkusen captain, who will apparently join FC Barcelona at the end of the season, was rated as "international class". Club colleague Piero Hincapié and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano complete the podium.
Alejandro Grimaldo, a professional from Bayer Leverkusen, also wins at full-back. The Spaniard was also classified in the "International Class".
Kimmich leaves Xhaka behind
Granit Xhaka came out on top among defensive midfielders in the trade magazine's last ranking. Now the Leverkusen star has to concede first place to Bayern's Joshua Kimmich.
What's special is that two club colleagues, Exequiel Palacios and Robert Andrich, line up directly behind the national team captain. Together with Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, they are rated "international class" by "Kicker".
Kicker ranking defensive midfield
- World class: None
- International class:
1. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
2. Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen
3. Exequiel Palacios, Bayer Leverkusen
4. Robert Andrich, Bayer Leverkusen
5. Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart
- National class:
6. Aleksandar Pavlović, Bayern Munich
7. Nadiem Amiri, Mainz
8. Jens Stage, Werder Bremen
9. Hugo Larsson, Eintracht Frankfurt
10. Rocco Reitz, Gladbach
11. Aleix Garcia, Bayer Leverkusen
12. Maximilian Arnold, Wolfsburg
13. Felix Nmecha, Borussia Dortmund
14. Tom Bischof, Hoffenheim
Kicker ranking central defense
- World class: None
- International class
1. Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen (2nd)
2. Piero Hincapié, Leverkusen (10th)
3. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich (-)
4. Willy Orban, RB Leipzig (14th)
5. Arthur Theate, Frankfurt (-)
6. Min-jae-Kim, Bayern Munich (-)
7. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund (5th)
- National class:
8. Matthias Ginter, Freiburg (-)
9. Robin Koch, Frankfurt (21st)
10. Julian Chabot, Stuttgart (18th)
11. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen (6th)
12. Marco Friedl, Bremen (7th)
13. Anton Stach, Hoffenheim, (-)
14. Ko Itakura, Gladbach (-)
15. Niklas Süle, Dortmund (-)
16. Tuta, Frankfurt (-)
17. Castello Lukeba, Leipzig (-)
18. Moritz Jenz, Mainz (-)
19. Philipp Lienhart, Freiburg (-)
20. Danilo Doehki, Union Berlin (-)
21. Hauke Wahl, St. Pauli (-)
Kicker ranking outside defense
- World class:
None
- International class
1. Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen
- National class:
2. Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich
3. Joakim Mæhle, Wolfsburg
4. Maximilian Mittelstädt, Stuttgart
5. Konrad Laimer, Bayern Munich
6. Rasmus Kristensen, Eintracht Frankfurt
7. Nathaniel Brown, Eintracht Frankfurt
8. David Raum, RB Leipzig
9. Ramy Bensebaini, Borussia Dortmund
10. Philipp Mwene, Mainz
11. Tom Rothe, Union Berlin
12. Mitchell Weiser, Werder Bremen
13. Lukas Kübler, Freiburg
14. Christian Günter, Freiburg