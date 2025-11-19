Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup means that national team coach Murat Yakin's contract is automatically extended - much to the delight of captain Granit Xhaka.

He had words of praise for his coach at the press conference in the Fadil Vokrri Stadium: "It's a privilege for any player to have Murat as their coach," said Xhaka. Yakin has a lot of experience and knows exactly how to deal with the players. The results also speak for him. "We learn from him every day and are just happy that he is our coach and has developed us as a team."

The fact that Xhaka is saying this at the very place where a crisis arose between the two two two years ago is remarkable. Back then, the captain had criticized the lack of intensity in training after the 2-2 draw against Kosovo in the European Championship qualifiers, which visibly irritated Yakin. This disagreement led to a discussion - the origin of the unity that exists today.

Yakin gives Xhaka & Co. a long leash

Yakin then gave the leading players, especially Xhaka, more freedom. He is happy to grant this, because by rallying the most important leaders behind him, he enjoys great support from the entire team. The resulting calm allowed the players to concentrate fully on their tasks. As a result, they marched confidently through a group this fall that was considered extremely evenly matched at the start.

After initial difficulties, Xhaka and Yakin found their way back to each other and have been demonstrating unity ever since. After the European Championship in Germany, when Yakin's future was still open, Xhaka had already spoken out in favor of him staying. Yakin then signed a "two-plus-two-year contract", with the additional two years linked to successful qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

"I really enjoy being national team coach and look forward to my work every day," said Yakin, who repeatedly emphasized how important the influence of leading players like Xhaka is. The players have grown close to his heart and he still has big goals with the team. "It's a great feeling when we can make the nation proud."