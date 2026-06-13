Granit Xhaka criticizes a lack of discipline and positional discipline within the team following the 1-1 draw in the World Cup opener against Qatar. The substitutes, in particular, are taking the brunt of the criticism.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland fails to live up to its role as favorite in its World Cup opener, drawing 1-1 with Qatar.

After the match, the Swiss team’s failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities was particularly criticized.

For national team captain Granit Xhaka, however, the team also lacked discipline and patience on Saturday. The substitutes, in particular, are taking the brunt of the criticism.

National team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and defensive leader Manuel Akanji also expressed disappointment after the draw. Show more

“At this level, that shouldn’t happen,” Nati captain Granit Xhaka railed shortly after the final whistle in San Francisco, accusing some of his teammates of poor positioning following Qatar’s late equalizer. “We lost our rhythm at the end of the second half. We weren’t playing in the same positions we were in during the first half. Everyone was running all over the place.”

The 33-year-old lashed out at the SRF microphone—and seemed to be taking aim primarily at some of the substitutes: “When the coach brings on a player and that player just tries to do everything, and you no longer have the discipline in certain positions, then it gets difficult.”

That “definitely” has to do with discipline, Xhaka adds: “In the end, you just have to do what the coach asks and not feel like you have to be the showman and do everything on your own.”

But the national team captain doesn’t want to name names. “It’s not about which player or which substitution for me. It’s about the game in general. If you lose your patience, you also lose your discipline. You just have to stay patient.”

Granit Xhaka is annoyed by the lack of discipline shown by some of his teammates following the 1-1 draw against Qatar. KEYSTONE

Akanji: “We only have ourselves to blame!”

It’s clear that humility is called for right now. “We need to get our feet back on the ground and face reality. The reality is that we’re nowhere near ready to talk about a title, a best World Cup, or anything like that,” said Xhaka.

You can dream, but you also have to deliver. “Anyone can talk, but the hard part in soccer is doing. Now we need to analyze the game with both feet on the ground and realize what happened. And then we’ll look ahead.”

Kobel and Akanji also expressed disappointment after the 1-1 draw. “We need to give it our absolute all—absolute concentration down to the last detail, intensity, unity, and team spirit as Switzerland. It’s incredibly important that we put all these clichés into practice on the field,” said goalkeeper Kobel in his analysis.

Meanwhile, for the Swiss defensive leader, one thing is clear: “We have only ourselves to blame. We made a lot of technical mistakes, and the heat also played a role. But a game like this simply has to be decided early on.”

Murat Yakin echoes this sentiment. “It hurts a lot. That’s two points lost. We had good chances, but we just didn’t finish them off.”

Shortly after the match, the national team coach dismissed any talk of a lack of discipline. However, he noted that the team lacked cleverness in the final five or six minutes. “It hurts a lot. But that’s just how it is in soccer: if you don’t score up front, you’ll concede at the back.”

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