The Swiss national team has made history—and now wants more. Here's what Murat Yakin and Granit Xhaka had to say the day before their epic showdown against Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Here's what it's all about Switzerland will play its World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City early Sunday morning (3:00 a.m.).

It’s hot here, and the humidity is very high. Is that an advantage for the Argentines, who have set up their World Cup camp here? “When you’re in a World Cup quarterfinal, the weather shouldn’t matter,” says Granit Xhaka.

And how does the Swiss national team plan to stop Lionel Messi? “You have to try to keep the pressure on the passers,” says Murat Yakin. Summary created with

It’s a whole different world that awaits the Swiss national team in Kansas City. After the cool temperatures in Vancouver (often below 20 degrees), the Swiss national team is encountering a completely different climate here. The humidity is extremely high, and the weather is oppressive. While you start sweating almost immediately when you’re outside, the indoor spaces are cooled to the extreme.

That’s a slight advantage for the Argentines, who have set up their World Cup camp here and have already played against Algeria in Kansas City. Yakin commented: “We had the same situation in San José against Qatar; we have two days. The game is in the evening, which could also work in our favor.” Xhaka says: “When you’re in a World Cup quarterfinal, the weather shouldn’t matter. It’s no excuse.”

The first question is about Lionel Messi. How do you stop the Argentine captain? Yakin smiles: “That’s a very surprising question…” There are several solutions, he says; they’ll try to get one right and play as a team. “We have to try to keep the pressure on the passers. We can talk a lot, but in the end, it has to be put into practice on the field.”

Xhaka also talks about having their own style that they need to bring to the field. “Be smart, play compactly, close down the spaces so he doesn’t have too much room.” And maintain possession themselves, “letting him have the ball as little as possible.”

It's not just a place to swap jerseys

Jens Lehmann’s comments (“I think the Swiss are most looking forward to maybe getting a jersey from Messi or something like that after the game.”) are still a topic of discussion. Xhaka: “I know Jens very, very well. He was one of my former coaches at Arsenal. We can’t control what comes from the outside.” Yakin adds with a dig: “I have to correct you—he wasn’t your coach, but held a position on the coaching staff…”

After qualifying for the quarterfinals, the Swiss national team is hoping for a major upset—and a spot in the semifinals. Especially since Argentina struggled against Cape Verde (3–2 in extra time) in the round of 32 and against Egypt (3–2) in the round of 16.

Another topic is the 2014 World Cup match—Argentina won 1-0 in extra time in the round of 16. “It was my first World Cup—a fond memory. The game against Argentina wasn’t so great,” says Xhaka. “But this is a different Switzerland, a different mindset, a new generation. We’re here to try to win the game.”

It's okay to dream

"It's not about revenge; it's a different game." Regarding the fans' dream of reaching the final, he says: "We're in the quarterfinals and we want to win. I’m also someone who loves to dream. And dreams sometimes come true. You have to work hard, give it your all, and push past your limits—I’m convinced the team is ready.”

Just like in 2014, Ricardo Rodriguez and he will be on the field together. Speaking about the left back, Xhaka says: “He looks exactly the same as he did back then. He hasn’t changed a bit. As a person, he’s always been a calm guy who always let his performance on the field do the talking. He’s very important to the team; he brings calm to the field. I’m very proud that we’ve written this chapter together again and played over 140 international matches together.”

Unfortunately, Johan Manzambi will be out due to a bruised knee. Yakin says, “We tried to get him back in shape, but he’s not ready yet. It was a shocking moment—it hurts a lot. We’ll make up for it as a team.”