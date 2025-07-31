Granit Xhaka moves from Bayer Leverkusen to AFC Sunderland. imago

The decision on Granit Xhaka's future has been made: After a long period of back and forth, the Swiss is moving back to the island. In Leverkusen, the transfer leaves a bitter aftertaste.

After weeks of transfer wrangling, midfielder Granit Xhaka is leaving German runners-up Bayer Leverkusen after all. The 32-year-old, who has played for the Werkself since the summer of 2023, is moving to AFC Sunderland.

Xhaka has signed there for three years and, as he says in a video on X, is looking forward to the "biggest challenge of my career". Meanwhile, the Swiss national team captain's departure leaves a bitter aftertaste in Leverkusen.

"After his signing two years ago, Granit Xhaka was a formative player in the Leverkusen team that won the double of the German championship and DFB Cup in 2024," said Simon Rolfes. In his very brief statement on the club's website, Bayer's sporting director chose a cool tone: "Under the negotiated conditions and circumstances, meeting his acute desire to move is the best solution for Bayer 04 and for everyone involved."

And that was that. End of the message.

"Xhaka's unworthy spectacle"

The Xhaka personnel issue has repeatedly made headlines in recent weeks. The 32-year-old has been linked with several top international clubs - including AC Milan and Saudi Arabia's Neom SC, with whom there has even been talk of an agreement. Traditional Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray Istanbul are also said to have shown interest in the meantime.

However, Leverkusen's new coach Erik ten Hag vehemently opposed the midfield strategist's departure until the very end. "This club has already lost three important players. We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad," said the Dutchman at the end of the training camp in Brazil.

But the rumors did not stop. German media outlets interpreted the numerous speculations and the Swiss' loud desire to move as meaning that it was not particularly important to him where he was going. The main thing was that he was going.Bild, for example, headlined a commentary as "Xhaka's unworthy spectacle" and wrote: "No European Cup. But a relegation battle. And probably more money than at Bayer ..."

In fact, the estimated figures for Xhaka's salary at Sunderland vary widely. According to German media reports, he is set to receive over ten million euros a year in England. Blick, on the other hand, reports a net salary of 4.5 million euros.

German media criticized Granit Xhaka for his desire to move. Picture: bild.de

However, there is more clarity regarding the transfer fee. According to several sources, this should amount to 15 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses. Not little money for a 32-year-old. And so Leverkusen at least let themselves be carried away into a farewell greeting on social media. The club thanked the Swiss player in a post and wished him all the best for the future.

Nothing compared to the departure of superstar Florian Wirtz, of course. The 22-year-old German was sent off to England with several videos and a tear-jerking message from Rolfes. However, the conditions were probably different here. Leverkusen probably preferred Liverpool to Bayern and also received a larger financial boost (around 120 million euros).

Last Werkself appearance in Bochum

"I had the feeling that I needed a new challenge, a big challenge," said Xhaka himself in a brief interview with his new employer. "This is perhaps the biggest challenge of my career so far." He is ready to take on responsibility and lead the way with his experience. "I will give the fans a lot of energy, a lot of mentality, a lot of passion and fight for every ball."

🚨 Watch Granit Xhaka's first interview as a Sunderland player ⤵️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 30, 2025

In an Instagram post, the Swiss then also addressed emotional words to his former club. "After two unforgettable years, it's time to say goodbye. I am deeply grateful to everyone at Bayer 04 Leverkusen - the coaches, the staff, my team-mates and the entire club - for believing in me, supporting me and making this chapter so special."

He is grateful for every moment, Xhaka continues - they have made history together. "The first championship title with this club is something I will carry in my heart forever. What a journey - full of passion, hard work and unforgettable memories. Thank you, Leverkusen. I will always be proud to have worn this crest."

Xhaka played a total of 99 competitive matches for the Werkself, scoring six goals. He played a major part in the historic win of the first league title and the DFB Cup. Xhaka made his last appearance in a Bayer shirt on Sunday in a test match at VfL Bochum, in which he played 77 minutes.

