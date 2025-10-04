Xhaka loses at Manchester United - Gallery Noah Okafor scores for Leeds for the second time this season Image: Keystone Granit Xhaka in a duel with Mason Mount Image: Keystone Xhaka loses at Manchester United - Gallery Noah Okafor scores for Leeds for the second time this season Image: Keystone Granit Xhaka in a duel with Mason Mount Image: Keystone

Leeds United lose 2-1 to Tottenham despite a goal from Noah Okafor, while Granit Xhaka also remains without points with Sunderland.

Noah Okafor proved he had the quality to score on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Basel converted a rebound after half an hour to put Leeds United back on level terms against Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Swiss international's second goal of the season was not enough to secure victory for the Premier League promotion contenders. Mohammed Kudus fired the Londoners decisively in front after just under an hour.

Granit Xhaka also had to leave the field as a loser on Saturday. The captain of the Swiss national team lost 2-0 with Sunderland at Manchester United, which could give the criticized Ruben Amorim some breathing space. Xhaka, who was cautioned in the second half, played through for the promoted side. Sunderland had no answer to the two first-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko and went home without points for the second time this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, put pressure on leaders Liverpool with a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Rankings and telegrams

1st Arsenal 7/16 (14/3). 2. Liverpool 6/15 (12/7). 3. Tottenham Hotspur 7/14 (13/5). 4. Bournemouth 7/14 (11/8). 5. Crystal Palace 6/12 (8-3). 6. Sunderland 7/11 (7-6). 7. Manchester City 6/10 (14/6). 8. Manchester United 7/10 (9/11). 9. Chelsea 6/8 (11/8). 10. Everton 6/8 (7/6). 11. Brighton & Hove Albion 6/8 (9/9). 12. Fulham 7/8 (8/11). 13. Leeds United 7/8 (7:11). 14. Brentford 6/7 (9/11). 15. Newcastle United 6/6 (4-5). 16. Aston Villa 6/6 (4-6). 17th Nottingham Forest 6/5 (5/10). 18. Burnley 6/4 (6-13). 19. West Ham United 7/4 (6:16). 20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6/1 (4:13).

Leeds United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 23rd Tel 0:1. 34th Okafor 1:1. 57th Kudus 1:2. - Comments: Leeds United with Okafor (until 79.).

Arsenal - West Ham United 2:0 (1:0). - Goals: 38. Rice 1:0. 67. Saka (penalty) 2:0.

Manchester United - Sunderland 2:0 (2:0). - Goals: 8. Mount 1:0. 31. Sesko 2:0. - Remarks: Sunderland with Xhaka (cautioned).