Champions Leverkusen are dethroned. What will happen to coach Xabi Alonso? The Spaniard continues to keep a low profile. His Swiss midfield boss speaks out - and also gives a preliminary assessment of the season.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka is unimpressed by the speculation surrounding coach Xabi Alonso and praises his professional preparation - there is no sign of him leaving.

Alonso is still being touted as a possible successor to Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but has a contract until 2026 with a release clause for ex-clubs.

Leverkusen are already said to be considering Erik ten Hag in the event of Alonso's departure. Show more

Midfield boss Granit Xhaka is unperturbed by the speculation surrounding coach Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. "No matter what happens, we had a good time," said the Swiss after the 2:2 draw at SC Freiburg. We will see whether Alonso coaches the dethroned German champions for a third year. "Our coach will be here as long as he's here," explained Xhaka. "He hasn't given the impression at all that he wants to leave or is gone." Instead, he prepared the team as he always had.

There was no new information about Alonso's future after the game in Freiburg. Head of sport Simon Rolfes explained that he continues to assume that there will be clarity in this personnel matter by the end of the season.

Rumors about Real - and ten Hag

There has been speculation about Alonso's future for months. The Spaniard is seen as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid. Alonso still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2026, but he has an agreement with Bayer that he will be released if a club he played for as a professional makes an offer.

In the event of Alonso's departure, Leverkusen are said to be close to an agreement with Dutchman Erik ten Hag as the 43-year-old's successor, according to a recent report in "Kicker". There were also rumors about Cesc Fàbregas from Italian club Como 1907.

"It's easier for every team and every player if you know who will be on the sidelines next year," said midfielder Xhaka. "But that shouldn't be an excuse for the last few weeks." There have also been rumors about Xhaka himself in recent weeks. According to media reports, Galatasaray Istanbul are very interested in signing the national team captain. His contract with Bayer runs until 2028.

Xhaka: "Not a bad season"

The draw in Freiburg on Sunday meant that Leverkusen were finally dethroned as champions. Even if they had won, they would not realistically have been able to catch FC Bayern Munich, who drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday, in the remaining two games of the season. Apart from the DFB Cup, in which Bayer surprisingly and embarrassingly failed in the semi-finals against third division side Arminia Bielefeld, it was still "not a bad season", Xhaka summed up.

The 32-year-old said that they had made too many easy mistakes and dropped unnecessary points. In the final two games against Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05, however, the team wants to "step on the gas" once again.

