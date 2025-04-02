After the sensational cup exit, Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka gets into a row with his own fans. The day after, he explains what upset him.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen sensationally fail in the cup semi-final against third division side Arminia Bielefeld, who advance to the final after their fourth win against a Bundesliga team.

After the final whistle, Leverkusen players and fans were extremely frustrated. Granit Xhaka even clashed with a supporter in the visitors' block and got into a heated argument.

The day after, the national team captain explains what got him upset shortly after the game. Show more

On Tuesday, third-division side Arminia Bielefeld pulled off a major surprise in the semi-final of the DFB Cup. After the Bielefeld team had already eliminated Bundesliga teams Union Berlin, Freiburg and Werder Bremen in the previous rounds, reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen were also knocked out of the cup after a 2:1 defeat.

The outsiders' joy after the final whistle was matched by Leverkusen's frustration. As the team tried to thank the fans who had traveled with them, heated discussions broke out in the visitors' block. At the forefront: Granit Xhaka, who gets into an argument with a visibly angry fan.

"It's about the manner"

Xhaka and the supporter engaged in an intense verbal battle, both gesticulating wildly and pointing fingers at each other. In the end, the brawlers even had to be held back.

With a little distance, Xhaka explains the day after the elimination what had upset him. "Of course we can be criticized, but it's about the way we did it," the 32-year-old told Blick, adding: "It was clear to me that my first priority was to protect the team."

Leverkusen are facing a title-less season following their elimination from the DFB Cup and Champions League. In the Bundesliga, they are six points behind leaders Bayern Munich with seven rounds to go.

Granit Xhaka geriet mit den eigenen Fans aneinander, gestenreich diskutierte der Anführer von Bayer Leverkusen vor dem Auswärtsblock mit den aufgebrachten Anhängern.#skypokal #dfbpokal pic.twitter.com/SIcpljQtrK — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) April 1, 2025

