The Swiss national team is going to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada! Murat Yakin's team secured their ticket with a 1-1 draw in Pristina. Here are the comments on the game.

"We can be proud of ourselves," said Granit Xhaka in an interview with SRF shortly after qualifying for the World Cup. "It's not a matter of course to be at a major tournament eight times in a row."

Ricardo Rodriguez is also delighted: "It's always nice to play in a World Cup, it's one of the best things. Being together with Xhaka is something I can't describe, I'm over the moon," says Ricardo Rodriguez with the national team captain next to him.

Commenting on the difficult last game against Kosovo, the defensive player says that Switzerland did not play a bad game. The Kosovars had the difficult task of having to score six goals to qualify directly for the World Cup. "Let's be honest: that was impossible," says Rodriguez.

For Xhaka, it was important that Kosovo did not take the euphoria with them. It's not easy when you know you're almost through. In the end, however, Switzerland played with confidence and ended 2025 unbeaten. "Every single person who was there helped. Whether it's a player or staff member, we can be proud of ourselves."

Whistles against the national team captain

Surprisingly, Xhaka was not welcomed with open arms in Kosovo. The fans in Pristina initially booed him loudly every time he touched the ball. "I was surprised too," says Xhaka when asked about it. "It's the last thing I expected, especially here at home. It hurts, to be honest. But I have to accept it. Apparently not everyone liked it. That's part of it." Nevertheless, when he was substituted in the 76th minute, he received a standing ovation from numerous fans.

He had simply tried to concentrate on the football for 90 minutes. The joy was all the greater when he was able to celebrate qualifying for the World Cup with the Swiss fans who had traveled with him. "I'm very grateful for every minute of every fan who traveled here. We're trying to give this achievement back to the fans, to give points back. Today we can make a lot of Swiss people happy."

Xhaka and Co. celebrate with the fans who traveled with them. KEYSTONE

Now there's a little party for the team at the hotel, says Rodriguez with a grin, already dreaming of their World Cup group opponents. "I certainly don't want Brazil, we've had them often enough. Argentina, I say. Morocco wouldn't be bad. Congo would be nice too." Xhaka agrees.

Breel Embolo, on the other hand, expressed a different wish to SRF: "I'd like us to get further than last time. We have a new squad. I'm extremely happy. We'll do everything we can to not just go on a trip, but to try and make history. That's why I hope we don't have such strong opponents and that we qualify for the round of 16 quickly."

