Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

The Swiss international goalkeeper was largely kept busy in the 2-0 win against Augsburg. The 28-year-old is on the spot whenever something comes his way. It was Kobel's twelfth league game without conceding a goal.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Misses his club against Frankfurt due to a torn muscle fiber.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

With a 2-0 home win against St. Pauli, Gladbach picked up important points against a fellow rival in the relegation battle. Elvedi played strongly, but had to be substituted shortly before the end with cramps. It was the first minutes that the 29-year-old from Zurich had missed in the league. Elvedi, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of the suspended Rocco Reitz, gave the all-clear after the game and should be back on the pitch for the derby against Cologne.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Was substituted in the 69th minute of Bremen's 2-0 home defeat. By then, his team was already two goals behind. Despite major personnel worries in defense, the 26-year-old is still only a supplementary player. Whether Werder will take up the purchase option of 3 million euros is currently more than questionable.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Has been number 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and accordingly sat on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 22-year-old wanted to leave the club during the winter break due to a lack of match practice, but now he is on the pitch for the full distance for the fifth time in a row in the 1-0 win against Heidenheim. Amenda played with Frankfurt for the third time in the last five games. Against Heidenheim, too, he is practically unassailable in the duel. Amenda is one of the winners under new coach Albert Riera.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain put in a solid performance in the 2-0 away win in Bremen without making much of an offensive impact. He was substituted after 81 minutes. In the end, Urs Fischer's team celebrates an important victory in the relegation battle.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Was in the starting eleven for the 2-0 defeat in Dortmund and played through. Like his team-mates, the 24-year-old remains harmless. He tries his luck once with a long-range shot, but his attempt fails to impress Kobel.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

The 27-year-old is also allowed to start again after a yellow card suspension. Mainly occupied with defensive work against the BVB stars. At least he didn't make a negative impression.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The central defender is allowed to start again in the important match against RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old and his team-mates held firm, even though the post had to save twice. In the end, VfB secured an important victory in the battle for a Champions League place with a 1-0 win.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

In SC Freiburg's 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin, Geneva is deployed in defensive midfield. There with less effect than before. He was on the pitch when Union's Joker Jeong scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 20-year-old central defender makes his sixth consecutive league start. Is lucky in the first half that Union's Ilic only hits the outside of the net. Almost scores the equalizer deep into stoppage time when he gets to the ball in front of goalkeeper Raab after a Manzambi cross - and is hit by Raab. However, the penalty whistle is not blown and the ball rolls past the goal.

HSV Miro Muheim

Captained HSV to a 1-1 win against Cologne. Has to be treated briefly shortly after the break after a horse kick, but can continue. Picks up a yellow card in the 96th minute after a foul.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Missed FC Köln's game against Hamburg due to a muscle injury.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka suffered another setback with Sunderland six days after being knocked out of the FA Cup against third-division side Port Vale. The promoted side, who started the season so formidably and have lost their stride in recent weeks, lost 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and slipped to 13th in the table. The national team captain of all people looks unlucky when conceding a goal: First he failed to consistently clear a corner, then he let himself be shaken off by the goalscorer Minteh.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is currently injured. Newcastle win 1-0 against Chelsea without him.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Had to sit out Leeds' 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace again due to a thigh injury. The 25-year-old should be able to play again soon.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

After the winger had to sit out the Europa League game during the week with a minor injury, the 25-year-old was substituted at the break in the league game against Fulham. And Ndoye repeatedly made the opposing defense sweat with his speed. The Frenchman also scored - but his goal was conceded shortly afterwards by the VAR due to the international player's ultra-tight offside position. The game ended goalless, with Nottingham still deep in the relegation battle.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Another difficult evening for the 37-year-old after the derby defeat. Without much work against Atalanta. Francesco Esposito puts Inter ahead after 26 minutes. After the referee allowed the tackle between Dumfries - the Inter defender fell to the ground - to go through, the joker appeared alone in front of Sommer. He is able to fend off the ball, but Kristovic can easily slot home the rebound (82'). In the end, the score remained 1-1 and Sommer and his team-mates had a heated discussion with the referee after the final whistle. According to "Gazzetta dello Sport", Sommer is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji was no longer on the pitch when the goal was conceded. The defender had to come off in the 80th minute. According to coach Chivu, however, his substitution was purely a precautionary measure. The 30-year-old should be fit again for the upcoming match against Florence.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The 33-year-old came on after 64 minutes against Sassuolo. Helped his team-mates to hold on to a 1-0 lead.

Bologna Simon Sohm

In contrast to Freuler, the Zurich native is in the starting eleven. The 24-year-old was substituted in the 83rd minute.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is missing through injury.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Comes on from the 57th minute. Is an asset to the Rossoneri with his agility. In the 75th minute, the defender even scores from a corner in a scramble with a powerful turning shot. However, as the ball was on his hand beforehand, his goal was conceded. Nevertheless, he did some advertising on his own behalf.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari starts for the second time in the league against Lazio. Can't take advantage of Rabiot's absence to do much self-promotion. His lack of match practice is noticeable.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer can celebrate a rare success with Pisa. The midfielder was on the pitch for the entire match in the 3:1 win over Cagliari. It was only the second three-pointer in the championship. He picked up a yellow card after 61 minutes.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missed the game against Cagliari through injury with an ankle problem.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

The 19-year-old first had to watch from the bench as his team fell behind early on against Torino. In the 11th minute, Britschgi was substituted for an injured team-mate in the right couloir. After 78 minutes, he was forced off again for tactical reasons - his team was 3-1 down.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Started for the fourth time in a row against Bologna. Has to make way for his opponent a quarter of an hour before the end.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

As in the previous week, Rodriguez did not play against Celta Vigo.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert was on the pitch for the full distance in the 1-0 defeat against bottom side Real Oviedo. At least he was not at fault for the goal conceded.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic was allowed to play in the playmaker position but, like his team-mates, remained pale. Had to make way after 56 minutes.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla suffered a clear 2:5 defeat at FC Barcelona. Sow scored Sevilla's second goal of the game in the 92nd minute. It was the Zurich native's fifth goal of the season. However, he also conceded a penalty.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas returned to action in the second half after a lengthy injury history. In the 73rd minute, the 27-year-old's shot failed to beat Barça keeper Garcia.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Has to watch from the bench as his rival Hradecky keeps a clean sheet in his team's 2-0 win over Brest. It remains to be seen whether Köhn will remain the substitute goalkeeper behind the Finn.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria plays in central defense and helps his team to record their fifth win in a row.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Only comes into the game in the 71st minute. The striker can do nothing to change the 2-1 home defeat against Lille.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Showed a strong performance in the surprising 2-1 win against second-placed Lens and was only beaten once.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Once again without minutes played in the 0-0 draw against Lyon.