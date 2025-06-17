Milan seem to be pulling out of the Xhaka poker - will Saudi Arabia come into play?

AC Milan are courting national team captain Granit Xhaka and are negotiating with his club Bayer Leverkusen. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo, however, the price that the Werkself are demanding for their midfielder is too high. "Bayer Leverkusen's economic demand is currently out of reach for Milan," said Di Marzio on Sky Sport Italia.

The Germans are said to be targeting a transfer package of around 40 million (including salary and transfer fee) and a three-year contract, according to Kicker. Milan are apparently no longer willing to invest that much money in a player who will turn 33 in September. Instead, the Italians are focusing on Ardon Jashari, a much younger Swiss player (more on this below).

According to the trade magazine, an Xhaka transfer to Milan is now even "unlikely", especially as Leverkusen would also like to keep him. There is every indication that the national team captain will resume training at Leverkusen in July. Which would not mean that Xhaka's departure is definitely off the table. "An immoral offer from Saudi Arabia could lure Xhaka away from Leverkusen," writes the football magazine "Kicker".