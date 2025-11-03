  1. Residential Customers
England Xhaka scores for Sunderland for the first time

SDA

3.11.2025 - 23:08

Granit Xhaka (left) scores for Sunderland for the first time
Granit Xhaka (left) scores for Sunderland for the first time
Keystone

Sunderland with captain Granit Xhaka remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League. The newly promoted side drew 1-1 against Everton on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA

03.11.2025, 23:08

After Everton made it 1-0 in the 15th minute, it was Xhaka himself who equalized shortly after the break to make it 1-1. After three assists this season, it was Xhaka's first goal in the championship for Sunderland.

Thanks to the draw, Sunderland are fourth in the table with 18 points after ten matchdays. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Xhaka's former club Arsenal are better. The latter is top of the Premier League with 25 points.

