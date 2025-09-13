Nick Woltemade enjoyed a successful Premier League debut Keystone

German Nick Woltemade scores Newcastle's first win of the season on his Premier League debut.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The striker, who was brought in from Stuttgart for €75 million, scored with his head in the 29th minute to secure a 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton. Fabian Schär played confidently in defense with Newcastle.

Granit Xhaka also performed well in the 4th round with Sunderland, who snatched a point from Crystal Palace in a goalless draw in London. The newly promoted side now have a strong seven points after four games.