Premier League Xhaka scores with Sunderland - Woltemade shoots Newcastle to victory

SDA

13.9.2025 - 18:28

Nick Woltemade enjoyed a successful Premier League debut
Nick Woltemade enjoyed a successful Premier League debut
Keystone

German Nick Woltemade scores Newcastle's first win of the season on his Premier League debut.

Keystone-SDA

13.09.2025, 18:28

13.09.2025, 19:19

The striker, who was brought in from Stuttgart for €75 million, scored with his head in the 29th minute to secure a 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton. Fabian Schär played confidently in defense with Newcastle.

Granit Xhaka also performed well in the 4th round with Sunderland, who snatched a point from Crystal Palace in a goalless draw in London. The newly promoted side now have a strong seven points after four games.

