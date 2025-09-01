Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today (Monday, September 1). Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France until 8.00 pm.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund celebrate a 3:0 win against Union Berlin. Kobel keeps what there is to keep.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
Omlin sits on the bench in the 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi can't prevent the defeat against Stuttgart, but he still puts in a strong performance. He wins almost every duel and confirms his good form.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Widmer is only a bench player in the 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Augsburg lose 2:3 against Bayern Munich. Zesiger is not substituted.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
Stergiou is still out injured.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Jaquez broke his nose in the previous week and is not yet fit for action.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Amenda is again not in the squad for the 3:1 win against Hoffenheim.
HSV
Silvan Hefti
HSV lost 2-0 to St. Pauli and Hefti, who has been missing through injury recently, is not in the squad.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Muheim is neither up nor down in the Hamburg derby.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg go down 4-1 in Cologne. Manzambi plays through in midfield. In the 29th minute he receives a yellow card for a foul.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Still on the bench on matchday 1, Ogbus is not called up on matchday 2.
Hoffenheim
Leon Avdullahu
The 21-year-old provides the assist for the consolation goal in stoppage time. Hoffenheim lose 3-1 to Frankfurt, just a few days after deciding against Switzerland.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Schmied is substituted at half-time with the score at 1-0. In the end, Cologne beat Freiburg 4:1. Ten minutes after his substitution, he is cautioned.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Schmidt, whose loan from Leeds to Werder Bremen was only completed on Thursday, was substituted in the 71st minute of Werder's crazy 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen and was celebrating his first goal for his new club just five minutes later. The Swiss full-back latched onto a long ball in front of Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken and slotted home from around 20 meters to make it 2-3.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
In the 6th minute of stoppage time, Xhaka set up the 2-1 winner against Brentford with a well-timed cross. With two wins from their first three games, promoted Sunderland have made a strong start to the new season.
Manchester City
Manuel Akanji
After the defeat against Tottenham, Man City also stumbled against Brighton. Akanji sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Fabian Schär's defence held firm, but the attacking side failed to get going and the game against Leeds ended 0-0. With two points from three games, Newcastle fell short of their own expectations.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye is again in the starting eleven, but is substituted in the 58th minute - at this point it is still 0:0. In the end, Nottingham Forest lose 0:3 against West Ham United.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Okafor was left on the substitutes' bench for the 0-0 draw against Newcastle.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni is on the long-term injury list. Burnley lose 3-2 to ManUtd.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter lose 2-1 at home to Udinese. The 36-year-old is powerless to prevent the goals, a penalty and a precise shot into the corner.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Bologna beat Como 1-0, with Freuler winning many duels in midfield but only completing 15 of 23 passes. Nevertheless, a solid performance from Freuler.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Jashari broke his right fibula in training and will be out for a long time.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Once again only a substitute in the 2-0 win against Lecce. Athekame is still waiting for his first appearance for Milan.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Sohm is in the starting eleven, is cautioned in the 19th minute and substituted at the break with the score at 0-0. The game against Torino ends goalless.
Como Calcio
Samuel Ballet
The 24-year-old was once again left out of the squad for the 1-0 defeat against Bologna.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Aebischer makes a committed appearance and stands up to the Romans in midfield. But it was not enough to prevent the 1-0 defeat against AS Roma.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Aebischer's team-mate Daniel Denoon is not called up.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
After three appearances in the Super League, Britschgi surprisingly moved to Parma. There he sat on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Atalanta Bergamo.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Substitute goalkeeper Siegrist watches the 1-0 defeat against Juve from the sidelines.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis Sevilla lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao with Rodriguez missing out.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
As in the previous week, Sow is ruled out due to muscular problems.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Ruben Vargas, on the other hand, plays a great game. The 27-year-old set up both goals in the 2-0 win against Girona. He almost scored another goal, but just missed the target after a strong dribble.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
In the 3-0 win against Getafe, he once again fails to make an impact.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
After his transfer from YB to Valencia, Ugrinic made two partial appearances. However, he was injured against Getafe.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Hradecky was injured and Köhn, who had been demoted to substitute goalkeeper, was substituted in the 79th minute. With a strong save, he prevents Monaco from falling behind. In the end, Minamino scored deep into stoppage time to make it 3-2.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria plays in central midfield for Monaco. He stood out in the 3-2 win over Strasbourg with his strong passing rate of 97 percent.
AS Monaco
Breel Embolo
Embolo is on the sidelines at Monaco. Today's deadline day will show where his future lies.
Rennes
Fabian Rieder
Rennes drew 1-1 against Angers, with Rieder coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute. It was probably his last appearance for Rennes.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Marseille are outnumbered against Lyon from the 29th minute. Garcia is substituted at half-time with the score at 0-0. An own goal from team-mate Balerdi in the 89th minute sealed the defeat.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Mambimbi was substituted in the 67th minute of the 3-1 win over Nice with the score at 2-1. The 24-year-old striker is still waiting for his first goal.