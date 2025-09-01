Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka celebrates the win. Keystone

Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today (Monday, September 1). Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France until 8.00 pm.

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund celebrate a 3:0 win against Union Berlin. Kobel keeps what there is to keep.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin sits on the bench in the 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi can't prevent the defeat against Stuttgart, but he still puts in a strong performance. He wins almost every duel and confirms his good form.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer is only a bench player in the 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg lose 2:3 against Bayern Munich. Zesiger is not substituted.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez broke his nose in the previous week and is not yet fit for action.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is again not in the squad for the 3:1 win against Hoffenheim.

HSV Silvan Hefti

HSV lost 2-0 to St. Pauli and Hefti, who has been missing through injury recently, is not in the squad.

HSV Miro Muheim

Muheim is neither up nor down in the Hamburg derby.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg go down 4-1 in Cologne. Manzambi plays through in midfield. In the 29th minute he receives a yellow card for a foul.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Still on the bench on matchday 1, Ogbus is not called up on matchday 2.

Hoffenheim Leon Avdullahu

The 21-year-old provides the assist for the consolation goal in stoppage time. Hoffenheim lose 3-1 to Frankfurt, just a few days after deciding against Switzerland.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied is substituted at half-time with the score at 1-0. In the end, Cologne beat Freiburg 4:1. Ten minutes after his substitution, he is cautioned.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt, whose loan from Leeds to Werder Bremen was only completed on Thursday, was substituted in the 71st minute of Werder's crazy 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen and was celebrating his first goal for his new club just five minutes later. The Swiss full-back latched onto a long ball in front of Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken and slotted home from around 20 meters to make it 2-3.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

In the 6th minute of stoppage time, Xhaka set up the 2-1 winner against Brentford with a well-timed cross. With two wins from their first three games, promoted Sunderland have made a strong start to the new season.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

After the defeat against Tottenham, Man City also stumbled against Brighton. Akanji sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Fabian Schär's defence held firm, but the attacking side failed to get going and the game against Leeds ended 0-0. With two points from three games, Newcastle fell short of their own expectations.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is again in the starting eleven, but is substituted in the 58th minute - at this point it is still 0:0. In the end, Nottingham Forest lose 0:3 against West Ham United.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor was left on the substitutes' bench for the 0-0 draw against Newcastle.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is on the long-term injury list. Burnley lose 3-2 to ManUtd.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter lose 2-1 at home to Udinese. The 36-year-old is powerless to prevent the goals, a penalty and a precise shot into the corner.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna beat Como 1-0, with Freuler winning many duels in midfield but only completing 15 of 23 passes. Nevertheless, a solid performance from Freuler.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari broke his right fibula in training and will be out for a long time.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Once again only a substitute in the 2-0 win against Lecce. Athekame is still waiting for his first appearance for Milan.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Sohm is in the starting eleven, is cautioned in the 19th minute and substituted at the break with the score at 0-0. The game against Torino ends goalless.

Como Calcio Samuel Ballet

The 24-year-old was once again left out of the squad for the 1-0 defeat against Bologna.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer makes a committed appearance and stands up to the Romans in midfield. But it was not enough to prevent the 1-0 defeat against AS Roma.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Aebischer's team-mate Daniel Denoon is not called up.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

After three appearances in the Super League, Britschgi surprisingly moved to Parma. There he sat on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Atalanta Bergamo.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Substitute goalkeeper Siegrist watches the 1-0 defeat against Juve from the sidelines.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao with Rodriguez missing out.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

As in the previous week, Sow is ruled out due to muscular problems.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas, on the other hand, plays a great game. The 27-year-old set up both goals in the 2-0 win against Girona. He almost scored another goal, but just missed the target after a strong dribble.

Valencia Eray Cömert

In the 3-0 win against Getafe, he once again fails to make an impact.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

After his transfer from YB to Valencia, Ugrinic made two partial appearances. However, he was injured against Getafe.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Hradecky was injured and Köhn, who had been demoted to substitute goalkeeper, was substituted in the 79th minute. With a strong save, he prevents Monaco from falling behind. In the end, Minamino scored deep into stoppage time to make it 3-2.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria plays in central midfield for Monaco. He stood out in the 3-2 win over Strasbourg with his strong passing rate of 97 percent.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo is on the sidelines at Monaco. Today's deadline day will show where his future lies.

Rennes Fabian Rieder

Rennes drew 1-1 against Angers, with Rieder coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute. It was probably his last appearance for Rennes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille are outnumbered against Lyon from the 29th minute. Garcia is substituted at half-time with the score at 0-0. An own goal from team-mate Balerdi in the 89th minute sealed the defeat.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi was substituted in the 67th minute of the 3-1 win over Nice with the score at 2-1. The 24-year-old striker is still waiting for his first goal.

Videos from the department