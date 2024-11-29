Manuel Akanji, Granit Xhaka and Yann Sommer have been nominated for FIFA's world selection. KEYSTONE

Three Swiss players - Yann Sommer, Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji - have been nominated for FIFA's world squad. Lionel Messi has made it onto the list of potential world footballers. Much to the incomprehension of some users on social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FIFA has announced the nominees for the Top 11 of the year and the World Player of the Year award.

Granit Xhaka, Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji are in the running for a place in the world selection.

Among others, Lionel Messi has made it into the final eleven of the world footballers. This decision is met with incomprehension online.

Granit Xhaka, Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji receive a great honor. The three Swiss players have been shortlisted for the FIFA Top 11 of the year.

22 players from all over the world have been nominated for the top 11 in defense, midfield and attack. There are eleven goalkeepers. Fans can now vote for their top line-up on the FIFA website. The votes of the fans and the experts each count for half.

In addition to the best eleven players, further awards will be presented: FIFA World Player, World Coach and Best Goalkeeper. The votes of the fans, national team captains, coaches and media each count for a quarter. Voting will continue until December 10.

According to the rules, the performances shown by the players from August 21, 2023 to August 10, 2024 were taken into account for the preselection by a panel of experts.

Excitement on the net: "What is Messi doing here?"

Eleven players have been nominated for the title of world footballer - including Lionel Messi. His nomination was met with incomprehension on social media. "What a joke", "Messi really is the son of FIFA", users write under a post on the official Instagram page of the world football association. Another poses the question: "What is Messi doing here? What has he achieved this year?"

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored over 40 goals for Al-Nassr last season, is not included. However, the Portuguese makes it into the striker selection for the FIFA Top 11.

No Swiss players included

There are no Swiss women footballers on the list for the world selection. There are 16 women nominated for the title of World Player of the Year. Among them is last year's winner Aitana Bonmatí. The winners will be announced at a gala in January.

The 77 players nominated for the Fifa Top 11 Goal : Yassine Bounou, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ederson, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Emiliano Martinez, David Raya, Unai Simon, Yann Sommer, Ronwen Williams

Defense : Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni, Gleison Bremer, Liberato Cacace, Dani Carvajal, Dante, Alphonso Davies, Ruben Dias, Federico Dimarco, Jeremie Frimpong, Alejandro Grimaldo, Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Alistair Johnston, Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nicolas Otamendi, Nino, Antonio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Jonathan Tah, William Troost-Ekong

Midfield : Luciano Acosta, Thiago Almada, Alex Baena, Jude Bellingham, Hakan Calhanoglu, Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden, Ganso, Toni Kroos, Takefusa Kubo, Fermin Lopez, Martin Odegaard, Dani Olmo, Cole Palmer, Christian Pulisic, Declan Rice, Rodri, James Rodriguez, Fabian Ruiz, Federico Valverde, Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka

Forward: Akram Afif, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, German Cano, Artem Dovbyk, Viktor Gyokeres, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ademola Lookman, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Jamal Musiala, Soufiane Rahimi, Rodrygo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Salomon Rondon, Bukayo Saka, Luis Suarez, Vinicius Jr, Ollie Watkins, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal

The nominees for the World Player of the Year award (men) Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (career ended)

Kylian Mbappé (France), Real Madrid / PSG

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil), Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

Lamine Yamal (Spain), FC Barcelona