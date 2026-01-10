Granit Xhaka makes it through the 3rd main round of the FA Cup with Sunderland Keystone

Granit Xhaka advances to the last 16 of the FA Cup with Sunderland. Meanwhile, defending champions Crystal Palace were defeated by a sixth division side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sunderland beat Everton 3:0 on penalties in a clash between two Premier League teams. While the visitors from Sunderland scored the first three goals in the penalty shoot-out - including captain Xhaka - Robin Roefs saved all three Everton attempts. Former Basel player Thierno Barry was among those who failed to beat the Dutchman. The scores were level at 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes respectively, with the home team only saving themselves for extra time one minute before the end of normal time.

Crystal Palace, the defending champions, surprisingly crashed out in the third round. The 13th-placed team in the Premier League embarrassed themselves at sixth-placed Macclesfield, where they lost 2-1. The underdogs, coached by John Rooney - Wayne Rooney's younger brother - achieved something historic: Macclesfield became the first so-called "non-league team" in 117 years to eliminate the reigning FA Cup champions. Back then, Crystal Palace achieved this against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In England, "non-league teams" are teams that play - usually semi-professionally - below the top four leagues. The Rooney squad currently plays in the National League North.