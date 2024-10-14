The Nati are still without points at the halfway stage of the Nations League group stage. One day before the match against Denmark, Granit Xhaka and Murat Yakin answered questions from the media.
What Granit Xhaka and Murat Yakin said at the media conference
They will be back in the spotlight tomorrow at 8.45 pm.
The Nati have been unbeaten in St.Gallen for 7 games - is the air better in St.Gallen?
Xhaka "The bratwurst in St.Gallen is better, definitely. Unfortunately we haven't been able to eat any yet. Maybe we'll have one tomorrow after the game if we win. Otherwise there's nothing. Joking aside. We know that we've always played well here. We'll do everything we can to win."
Xhaka on the national team's attitude
"I don't have the feeling that our attitude wasn't good. We know what we need to improve.
Will Xhaka score penalties for the national team again?
"The word 'confidence' is way down. We have three players who are on the list of penalty takers. Of course, you have to decide quickly on the pitch. Breel wasn't on the list, but he felt good. If there's a penalty tomorrow and I feel good, I'll take the ball from someone else."
Xhaka on the defense and Breel Embolo's missed penalty
"The defense wins the titles, the offense wins the games. It's not just down to the defense. It starts with the striker and ends with the goalkeeper. We have to find a balance between offense and defense."
"Breel felt great in the game against Serbia. We're not egoists, the player who feels best should shoot. I like that because he wanted to take responsibility. Unfortunately he didn't score, but he wasn't the last to miss a penalty."
Yakin and Xhaka on the upheaval in the national team
Yakin: "There are situations like that. That was the players' decision. Of course we've lost a lot of experience (with Schär, Shaqiri and Sommer, ed.). It's a process. Now we can give the young players the chance to play. We can only measure ourselves against the big opponents - like in the game against Denmark. The players can only grow from that."
Xhaka: "You don't like losing players. In football there is no such thing as young and old, there is only good or bad. It's a process, as Yakin said. I'm not looking too far into the future, I'm looking to tomorrow and then the other players will come."
Xhaka on Denmark
"We know the quality of Denmark. The first leg was very heated, tomorrow will be a different game. We want to keep the three points with our fans."
"The defeat in the first leg hurt. We didn't have to lose that one. Few chances on both sides, but the game is over. Revenge is perhaps the wrong word, but we want to win tomorrow."
Xhaka wants to take a step forward against Denmark
"We don't do too many things wrong. We get punished very harshly. We don't make them up front and get easy goals at the back. We do a lot of good things with the ball. We have to stay positive and improve the things that aren't so good yet. We want to take the next step forward tomorrow."
Xhaka on the whistling in Serbia
"I would have been surprised if it had been any different. It was the expected game. I tried to be positive and professional. But of course, I would have liked to have taken the three points."
Murat Yakin, on what needs to change in the national team
"We had individual discussions today. We analyzed the game with the whole team. We were too faulty in defense against Serbia and not efficient enough in offense. We don't want to look for excuses at this time and be self-critical. For tomorrow's game, we have to bring our toughness back onto the pitch. We have something to make up for."
... and welcome to the ticker for the media conference ahead of the Swiss national team's match against Denmark.