Murat Yakin talks about the World Cup test against Jordan at the media conference on Saturday. Keystone

On Sunday, the Swiss national team will test against World Cup participant Jordan. Murat Yakin and Breel Embolo also talk about the field hockey team and Saudi Arabia rumors at a media conference the day before the game.

Jan Arnet

Murat Yakin on ...

... the World Cup preparations: "Our ambitions are huge. We are looking forward to the journey ahead of us. All the players have now arrived, we're looking forward to tomorrow's game against Jordan and also see it as a test for the Qatar game at the World Cup. They play the same system and follow similar tactics. It will be interesting for us to play against a deep-lying opponent. We really want to win so that we can travel to the USA with a good feeling."

... the fitness status of the players ahead of the Jordan game: "Gregor Kobel is not yet fully fit (flu), Fabian Rieder has unfortunately injured himself and will need another two days and won't be able to play against Jordan. Noah Okafor will also be rested. Yvon Mvogo will start in goal and Marvin Keller will make his national team debut in the second half. I can make eleven changes and I want to do that."

... the national field hockey team: "I'm following the Hockey World Cup very closely, I'm a field hockey fan and I know a few of the players. I was also in the stadium for the opening game. You can feel that they could finally win the World Cup at home, and I wish them luck. Every detail fits, even with this dressing room speech before the games."

... Granit Xhaka as a fire starter ahead of the possible field hockey World Cup final: "If the Swiss make it to the final now, it could be enough after the training. We could certainly allow that."

Breel Embolo on ...

... the anticipation of the World Cup: "I'm really looking forward to the World Cup and hope that I can help the team. We've got great conditions here and we're all looking forward to getting back together. But now we're all focused and want to get back to winning ways against Jordan."

... his situation in Rennes: "I'm very happy. Also because I stayed injury-free the whole year. The goal was to qualify for the European Cup. We have achieved that. After the last game, which we lost, I was still upset because we narrowly missed out on the Champions League. But in the end, we can be proud of what we achieved."

... Rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia: "I also received some reports yesterday, but I can't say much about it. I'm a Stade Rennes player and have no contact with other clubs. I'm happy at Rennes and have a long-term contract. Now I'm really looking forward to the national team and the World Cup."

... what could be the last tournament for the older Nati players: "I don't think the older players are worried about that. They're all stubborn dogs, maybe they'll all still be around in four years' time. We want to play the best possible World Cup now and need the best performance from all the players to do that."

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