Bayer Leverkusen extend their winning streak and retain the upper hand against defensively strong Inter. Granit Xhaka and Jonatahn Tah explain the reasons for the German champions' strong form.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nordi Mukiele has fired German champions Bayer Leverkusen to an important win against Inter Milan in the Champions League. The 1:0 in the 90th minute was the decisive goal.

Leverkusen now have 13 points after six games and have a good chance of qualifying directly for the round of 16 in the new Champions League format. It was Inter's first defeat and first goal conceded in the Champions League season and the Italian champions, like Leverkusen, now have 13 points. Show more

It was hard work for the third-placed team in the Bundesliga. "We knew before the game that Inter were very solid defensively and would concede very little. Accordingly, we had to play patiently. We waited for the only chance we had today and took advantage of it," said midfield strategist Granit Xhaka in an interview with blue Sport after the big points against a top team with a monster defense. Inter, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer, had previously not conceded a single goal in five Champions League games.

Leverkusen's last-minute win was very reminiscent of last season, when Xabi Alonso's team were often able to win games in the closing stages. "Every win gives you confidence," said Xhaka, adding: "It's very important that we have the hunger back."

Leverkusen are currently on a six-game winning streak. Now the right mentality is back. "We have to do more again because things aren't going like they did last season," emphasized the national team captain. The championship year was something special. "If we carry on like this, we'll keep winning games," the 32-year-old insists.

Granit Xhaka (r.) celebrates with Jonathan Tah. KEYSTONE

The German champions' prospects of progressing directly to the round of 16 have improved dramatically ahead of their final games in January at Atlético Madrid and against Sparta Prague. "The goal now is definitely to finish in the top eight. We're in a great position and have two very important games left. Hopefully we can win them too," said Xhaka.

Tah leaves future open

Leverkusen should not be congratulated just yet, warns team-mate Jonathan Tah: "Not until we've really made it." The 28-year-old defender's contract expires in the summer. The transfer-free German international is highly sought after. Barcelona and Bayern are said to be engaged in a transfer duel.

The Leverkusen captain does not want to reveal which club will win the race: "I've already spoken very, very often about my future. I have also said whether I will stay here or not. I think it's clear to everyone, I've communicated that openly and I'll decide what happens next year."