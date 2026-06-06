Granit Xhaka is unhappy after the draw against Australia in the final World Cup test and raises his warning finger. "There were certain things this week that weren't good," says the national team captain.

Luca Betschart

The Swiss national team did not get up to speed as hoped in the last game before the World Cup opener. Although Murat Yakin's team started the game well, they dropped off sharply after the break and ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Australia.

"It was a typical game before a big match. We need to score more goals in the first half - and then we're punished for our inefficiency. But we're in the preparation phase and will now analyze the game carefully," said Granit-Xhaka in the SRF interview, choosing clear words: "But I also have to say that there were certain things this week that weren't good. And then you act like it. It's not about the World Cup tension, but I've learned that I also have to be careful what I say. I'd like to say everything now, but I'll keep it to myself."

Of course it was only a test match, but with a performance like that it will be very difficult. "We have to tighten the reins, otherwise we can go home after three games. You can't perform like that, with all due respect," warned the national team captain. "We mustn't feel too confident, there are no bad teams at the World Cup. We have to wake up. That was certainly a big wake-up call for everyone."

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