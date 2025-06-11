  1. Residential Customers
Quotes on the Nati's resounding victory Xhaka: "We'll definitely be ready for the qualifiers"

Jan Arnet

11.6.2025

Ardon Jashari and Granit Xhaka played together from the start for the first time for the national team.
After beating Mexico 4-2, the national team also won their second game on their trip to America: A 4:0 victory against the USA. This is what Granit Xhaka and Co. had to say after the clear success.

11.06.2025, 05:26

11.06.2025, 06:35

After just 36 minutes, the Swiss led 4:0 against a completely overstretched USA, who were not at their best. Switzerland easily held on to their lead and gained a good feeling for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September.

"We were confident, had good ideas and accordingly we took a 4-0 lead," Granit Xhaka, who was in the starting XI for the first time together with Ardon Jashari, told Blick."I'm very happy with my game together with Jashari. With him, we now have one more player, and this competition is good for all of us. We'll definitely be ready for the qualifiers in September."

The 19-year-old Johan Manzambi, who scored a goal and provided an assist on his starting debut, was particularly impressive for the Swiss. "It's my first time with the national team and I wasn't expecting that. I'll sleep well tonight," beamed the Freiburg professional on SRF. "In the end, it's just football and I've played what I can. In any case, I won't be swapping my jersey, even though an American wanted it earlier."

Gregor Kobel is happy to have finally scored his first goal in his 13th national team game. "Now it's there and hopefully there will be a few more. We can be happy after these two tests," the goalkeeper told Blick. "First and foremost, it was a good game from the team. Everyone played well together."

