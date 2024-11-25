Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Xhaka returns to winning ways with Leverkusen after three draws in a row in the Bundesliga. The champions were 2-0 down at one stage against Heidenheim, but managed to turn the game around. Xhaka's shot into the goal from the edge of the box put the lid on the game with a 5:2 victory. Xhaka's baby cheer is an immediate sign of things to come: He and his wife Leonita are having a baby.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

The national team keeper is back at BVB after an injury and immediately keeps a clean sheet. Kobel misses a clearance in the first half. Freiburg have a triple chance. First Kobel makes a strong save from Grifo's shot, then the crossbar saves and finally Kobel's team-mate Anton has to keep the ball out of the goal with his head. In the 2nd half, Kobel was hardly challenged in the 4:0 victory.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Jonas Omlin has to make do with the reserve role in the 2:0 win against St. Pauli. Gerardo Seoane continues to rely on Moritz Nicolas in goal, who had deputized for Omlin during the injury phase.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The international defender is back in the squad after muscular problems. He played his last game for Gladbach on October 4 against Augsburg and will continue to do so against St. Pauli. Elvedi sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer is substituted in the 80th minute against Kiel. Mainz win the game 3-0, all goals scored before Widmer's appearance.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

The winger is back on the pitch. He played his last serious match at the end of September against Leipzig, against Bayern Vargas makes a partial appearance. He was substituted in the 78th minute and witnessed first-hand how Bayern's Harry Kane completed his flawless hat-trick with goals to make it 2-0 and 3-0.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Fabian Rieder shines against Bochum seconds after coming on as a substitute. In the 78th minute, the midfield strategist elegantly sent his colleague Justin Diehl deep with an outside-of-the-boot pass. The latter made it 2:0 - the final score.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Leonidas Stergiou is back from injury and is "finally back on the pitch", as the defender announced on Instagram. He was in the starting line-up for his first Bundesliga game of the season in the 2-0 win against bottom club Bochum and thanked coach Sebastian Hoeness with an assist. In the 53rd minute, Stergiou played a wonderful diagonal ball across half the pitch to Chris Führich, who flicked the ball into the right-hand corner from 20 meters.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is supposed to keep VfL 1-0 up against Union. He came on for attacker and goalscorer Ridle Baku deep into stoppage time. The attempt is successful, Wolfsburg celebrate the win and Zesiger gets a mini-call.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The newly-crowned national team player is missing for Eintracht through injury.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 18-year-old central defender is missing from the squad for the third time in a row in the 4-0 defeat against Dortmund. Instead, he was called up for the U23s, who lost 3-1 to Kickers Offenbach.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg have also dispensed with Manzambi's services. He was last on the match sheet at the end of September.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

The Bundesliga last-placed team no longer seem to be relying on Loosli. The central defender made his last competitive appearance in August in the cup tie against Regensburg. He was also missing from the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Stuttgart.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

The international defender is experiencing an unprecedented slump with City. The English champions lost their fifth game in a row in all competitions. Akanji played in the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham. A misunderstanding between him and his colleague Jack Grealish led to Spurs' fourth goal. Grealish plays a ball inaccurately to Akanji, who then lets it through and shortly before the final whistle it becomes an assist for the visitors.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle play West Ham on Monday evening.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter dispatch Verona 5:0 straight away. Sommer enjoys a quiet evening - as the score suggests. In the 79th minute, he had to save a long-range shot that came flying towards him from the center and at stomach level. In other words: easy prey for the former national team keeper. Inter remain among the top teams in Serie A. Five teams are at the top of the table with 29 and 28 points respectively.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

In the 0-0 draw against Juventus, Okafor played as many minutes as there were goals. He watches from the bench.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

The midfielder had to undergo groin surgery at the end of October and will miss the northern Italian side until further notice. Bologna were beaten 3-0 away to Lazio Roma.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Aebschier's team-mate Ndoye will also miss Bologna through injury. He will watch the game against Lazio at home from the sofa.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler is in the starting line-up. After 35 minutes, he has to pull the strings alone in midfield because team-mate Tommaso Pobega is sent off with a yellow card. Outnumbered, Bologna were no match for Lazio. With the score at 0:2, Freuler was substituted in the 74th minute.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas' Empoli play against Udinese Calcio on Monday evening.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma lost 3-1 to Atalanta, with Sohm playing in central midfield. No more, no less.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez's summer transfer to Spain has not yet paid off from a technical point of view. In the 4-2 defeat against Valencia, the Nati veteran sits on the bench for the entire match.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Djibril Sow was the man of the match for Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon. In the 28th minute, Isaac Romero made a wonderful run into the opposing penalty area and laid the ball off to Sow, who curled the ball into the right-hand corner. What Sow does not know at this point is that it is the only and decisive goal of the evening.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Sits on the bench in the 2-0 defeat against Getafe.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn is once again on the bench for Monaco. The keeper was a regular at the start of the season, but since mid-October coach Adi Hütter has opted for Radoslaw Majecki between the posts.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Played the full match. The Monegasques beat the surprise team in the Champions League Brest (four games, three wins, one draw) 3:2.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo is in the starting line-up for the Ligue 1 runners-up. However, the international striker is not convincing. After 68 minutes, the Basel player is off.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

The left-footed striker played in the 3:1 win against Lens. Garcia received a yellow card deep into stoppage time, his first of the season. The French portal "Maxifoot" doesn't look kindly on Garcia. He was a "disappointment" in the first half. He had difficulties with his opponent Frankowski. He improved after the break without shining.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

PSG are a size too big for Sierro's Toulouse. The capital team beat the southern French side 3:0 with Sierro playing through.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Sierro was substituted in the 66th minute with Saint-Étienne 1-0 up. The result remains the same. It is Omeragic's first appearance since the end of October. He was recently ruled out due to a knee contusion.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Like Omeragic, Barès also makes a partial appearance. He was substituted in the 82nd minute, but was unable to prevent the defeat.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Comes off the bench and is on the pitch after just 22 minutes because his colleague Melou is injured. Fernandes is in 12th place in the league with Brest, but things look rosier in the Champions League. They are in fourth place in the league and will face Barcelona next Tuesday.

Other Swiss abroad

Greenville (3rd division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

A major achievement for the 25-year-old Swiss international: after being knocked out in the play-off semi-finals at the start of November, MacKinnon was named the best player in USL League One the week before last.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is the wild card in the 7:0 gala against Estrela Amadora. The international striker scored 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute to make it 5-0, with ex-FCB player Arthur Cabral adding the other two goals. Amdouni will face the Swiss Monaco trio in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba continues to miss his club due to a thigh injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

The 22-year-old midfielder played in the 2-1 defeat against Twente.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Kwadwo Duah plays from the start in the 2-2 draw against CSKA Sofia. However, he was not convincing and was substituted after 65 minutes. Ludogorets may have dropped points, but they are the undisputed league leaders with an eight-point lead over Botev Plovdiv.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Ardon Jashari has established himself in the Belgian top club's starting line-up. In the 7-0 win against St. Truidense, the player from Lucerne scored the goal that made it 6-0. On Wednesday, Jashari and Bruges will face the traditional Scottish club Celtic.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

The striker does what a striker does on Saturday: score goals. With his goal in the 57th minute to make it 1:0, he made his club's victory against Cercle Brugge perfect.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez and Co. are beaten 6-0 by Anderlecht. Ghent were already 3-0 down at half-time and Surdez was substituted before the break.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Play with the fourth-placed team in the Danish league against sixth-placed Silkeborg on Monday evening.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Is Zuber on the sidelines at AEK? The winger has not been in the squad for the past five games.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

After Amdouni and Jashari, the next Swiss player to celebrate a 7-0 win at the weekend. Wüthrich was substituted in the 62nd minute with the score at 5:0. Sturm Graz defend the top of the table with aplomb.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Still missing due to a thigh injury.

Apparently kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against Bastia. Lorient fail to capitalize on the draw with leaders Paris. The relegated team is still in 2nd place.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim played through in the 2-2 draw against Schalke 04. The draw cost coach Steffen Baumgart his head. A successor is not yet known. Meanwhile, Lothar Matthäus brings Urs Fischer into the game.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

The back problems seem to be cured. Against Schalke, HSV new signing Hefti plays his first competitive match since September. He is substituted in the 60th minute.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi plays in the back three and celebrates a 3-2 win over Braunschweig with last year's cup finalists. Kaiserslautern are in 9th place in the table, but with a four-point deficit to leaders Paderborn, the top of the table is within reach.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker made a mini-appearance in the 3-2 win against Führt. His substitution in the 86th minute made no difference to the score. He takes second place with Karlsruhe.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp sits on the bench for 90 minutes. After all, he wasn't even included in the squad recently, but has been back on the match sheet since the last two games.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Watched from the bench as his team-mates overturned a 2-0 deficit at HSV to snatch a point.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Played through in the 2-2 draw against Hertha. Keller is currently in the relegation places with Ulm.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Calf problems continue to bother the striker. He also missed the 1:1 draw against Stoke.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is not in the squad for the 4-3 win against Swansea.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Sits on the bench for the 2-2 draw against West Brom.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Once again just a bench warmer. His team loses 1-0 to Luton and remains in the relegation battle.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Chicago Fire missed out on the play-offs - the season is over.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

After missing out on the play-offs, Arigoni returns to FC Lugano.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki also missed the play-offs with St. Louis CITY.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Stefan Frei leads Seattle to the play-off semi-finals. Seattle wins against Los Angeles FC 2:1 after extra time. Frei keeps his team in the game after falling behind with some spectacular saves. Frei and Co. face LA Galaxy in the semi-final.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Substitute in the 90th minute. Can't do anything to change the zero number against Mladost.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Petar Pusic also makes a mini appearance, coming on shortly before the final whistle in stoppage time. The score remains 2:2 against Hajduk.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

After three games on the bench, Ademi is not in the squad against Hajduk.

SH Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

The season in China has been over since the beginning of November. Malele missed out on the championship title with Shenhua by one point and finished 2nd.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Yang is also on vacation.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

The Canadian championship is over and will resume in the spring.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Sibiu.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat against Corinthians.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Scored the 1-0 for his team in the 2-2 draw against Al-Wahda. Replaced after 69 minutes. Seferovic and Al-Wasl are currently in eighth place, a full eleven points behind leaders Al-Sharjah.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas is in the starting eleven for the clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, plays through and wins. Ronaldo scored to make it 1-0, but then Al-Qadsiah hit back with two goals.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Blondel is still not ready to play after tearing his cruciate ligament.