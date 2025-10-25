  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Xhaka's Sunderland in Champions League place after win at Chelsea

SDA

25.10.2025 - 18:14

Chemsdine Talbi and the Sunderland fans celebrating the 2-1 win for the promoted team
Chemsdine Talbi and the Sunderland fans celebrating the 2-1 win for the promoted team
Keystone

Sunderland with Granit Xhaka continue to surprise in the Premier League. The newly promoted side put down a big marker with a 2:1 win at world champions Chelsea in round nine.

Keystone-SDA

25.10.2025, 18:14

25.10.2025, 21:27

Sunderland have been convincing since the start of the season and are currently even in the race for the Champions League places. Until Saturday, however, they had not yet managed an exploit against one of the top clubs. Now, captain Xhaka and his team came from an early deficit to win against the top London club at Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho had given Chelsea the lead in the 4th minute. Sunderland equalized through Wilson Isidor in the 22nd minute and got the lucky punch in stoppage time through the young Moroccan Chemsdine Talbi, who was acquired from Brugge for €20 million in the summer.

There was another success for Manchester United. The 4:2 win against Brighton was the Red Devils' third victory in a row, taking them up to fourth place.

