Granit Xhaka continues to do extremely well with Sunderland in the Premier League. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss duel in the Premier League between Granit Xhaka and Fabian Schär goes to the Nati captain. Xhaka leads Sunderland to a 1-0 win at home against Newcastle in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Once again, Xhaka was the sure thing in midfield for the promoted side. However, the 33-year-old captain only played a supporting role in the only goal of the game. A cross from Nordi Mukiele was unintentionally headed into his own goal via the crossbar by German Nick Woltemade 58 seconds after the break. For Newcastle, Fabian Schär came on for injured defender Dan Burn shortly before the break.

The promoted side defended their narrow lead and remain unbeaten this season at their wonderfully atmospheric Stadium of Light.