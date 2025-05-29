Jonathan Tah will play for Bayern Munich for the next four years Keystone

German international Jonathan Tah is moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich. The central defender has signed a four-year contract with the record champions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the second attempt, it finally worked out. Tah had already intended to move to Bayern after last season, after winning the league and cup double alongside Granit Xhaka. However, the parties were unable to agree on a transfer. At the time, the 29-year-old Tah was still contractually bound to his previous employer. After the agreement expired, he could now leave the club on a free transfer.

Born in Hamburg with roots in the Ivory Coast, he spent ten years with Leverkusen.