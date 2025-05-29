  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Xhaka's teammate Tah moves to Bayern Munich

SDA

29.5.2025 - 09:27

Jonathan Tah will play for Bayern Munich for the next four years
Jonathan Tah will play for Bayern Munich for the next four years
Keystone

German international Jonathan Tah is moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich. The central defender has signed a four-year contract with the record champions.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2025, 09:27

At the second attempt, it finally worked out. Tah had already intended to move to Bayern after last season, after winning the league and cup double alongside Granit Xhaka. However, the parties were unable to agree on a transfer. At the time, the 29-year-old Tah was still contractually bound to his previous employer. After the agreement expired, he could now leave the club on a free transfer.

Born in Hamburg with roots in the Ivory Coast, he spent ten years with Leverkusen.

More from the department

Germany. Horst Steffen new coach of Werder Bremen

GermanyHorst Steffen new coach of Werder Bremen

From Ronaldo to Grealish. These 10 top stars are on the verge of a transfer this summer

From Ronaldo to GrealishThese 10 top stars are on the verge of a transfer this summer

SFV. Bekim Zogaj successor to Brent Reiber

SFVBekim Zogaj successor to Brent Reiber