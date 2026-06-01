Riola Xhemaili (PSV Eindhoven) and Alayah Pilgrim (AS Roma) have each won a cup competition in addition to the championship. Nevertheless, both are likely to look back on the season very differently. You can watch the Nati-PK with the two in the video above.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Riola Xhemaili and Alayah Pilgrim answer questions from journalists at a national team press conference ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Malta (June 5) and Northern Ireland (June 9).

Both have won titles with their clubs, but from a personal point of view their season has not been equally enjoyable.

Pilgrim has never played under Rafel Navarro due to injury, while Xhemaili is a regular. Show more

Riola Xhemaili played an outstanding season with PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 4 assists on the way to the championship title. This makes her the third-best scorer in the league.

She also won the Eredivisie League Cup last Friday. She also had a hand in the cup final on May 16. She set up the 2:0 in the 70th minute before being substituted in the 88th minute with the score at 2:1. But as soon as Xhemaili was substituted, Twente scored the equalizer and ultimately won on penalties.

In the national team, the attacking player has also featured in all games under Rafel Navarro to date (2 test matches and 4 World Cup qualifiers). With the exception of Malta, she is always in the starting eleven. In March, she scored the 1:0 in the opening World Cup qualifying win against Northern Ireland (2:0).

The season could hardly have gone much better for Xhemaili. The only thing that could perhaps have been better was internationally. PSV failed to qualify for the Champions League and were later knocked out of the European Cup in the round of 16 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pilgrim is slowed down by injuries

Alayah Pilgrim also won the league title and the Coppa Italia. In the Supercoppa and the Serie A Cup, they lost narrowly to Juventus Turin in the final. However, the Romans qualified for the Champions League - where the group stage was the final stop.

Taking all competitions together, the 18-time international (5 goals) made 27 appearances for AS Roma last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists.

In the national team, however, she missed all four games in the World Cup qualifiers due to injury. She was also unable to play in the first two test matches under Navarro. In other words, Pilgrim has yet to play a game under Pia Sundhage's successor.

Her last international match was several months ago: on October 24, 2025, she was in the starting eleven in a test match against Canada and scored the only goal of the game. However, she was substituted at the break with a knock and had to leave the national team camp early. Pilgrim was absent for the 4-3 friendly win against Scotland, the last game with Pia Sundhage on the sidelines.

Her outlook for the 2025/26 season is therefore likely to be a lot less positive than that of Riola Xhemaili.