Switzerland succeeds in the dress rehearsal before the home European Championship against the Czech Republic. These are the Nati scores from blue Sport on the 4:1 victory.

Patrick Lämmle

4.5 Goal Livia Peng

Hardly tested in the first half and therefore doesn't really stand out. Strong with the ball at her feet, confident with the two or three high balls. Can't do anything about the goal against.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Does not let anything burn, a confident performance.

4 Defense Julia Stierli

It wouldn't be fair to blame her alone for the goal conceded. But she doesn't look happy when she tries to clear the ball. Her nose starts to bleed in the 30th minute, but after a short period of care she can continue. After the break, she stays in the dressing room.

4 Defense Noelle Maritz

Plays calmly and is defensively stable. If necessary, she also makes the occasional tackle. Like the whole defense, she is not really challenged by the Czechs.

4 Midfield Iman Beney

Looks like she's playing with the handbrake on. Shortly before the break, she makes a really strong breakthrough on the right wing. She is substituted during the break.

5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto brings in speed and is strong in the duels, but should also be allowed to take the ball himself. Before making it 3:1 (56'), she runs clear and then scores without any problems. In the 65th minute, she makes way for Schertenleib.

4.5 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

She demands the ball with gestures and tries to take control of the game. Hardly makes any bad passes, but is also concerned with security. Can be bolder and take more shots.

4.5 Midfield Sandrine Mauron

Convinces with good ball recoveries, calm on the ball, good positioning and a lot of running. Will be substituted during the break. Is certainly a valid alternative should Lia Wälti have to withdraw for the Norway game.

4.5 Midfield Nadine Riesen

Plays with heart, wins tackles and runs up and down the line. However, her passes too often end up in the feet of the Czechs. Before the 1:0, she weaves her way through the opposing defensive line, setting the stage for Xhemaili's goal. Her day's work ends at the break.

5.5 Forward Riola Xhemaili

She's not the fastest on the pitch, but she's really strong on the ball. She slots home at the first opportunity to make it 1:0. Her preparatory work for the 2:1 was brilliant, as she set up Reuteler with a back heel. Xhemaili was substituted in the 65th minute. A strong performance.

5 Storm Géraldine Reuteler

In the 42nd minute, after Xhemaili's magical interlude, she confidently slid the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2:1. Before that, she missed two chances. Before making it 3:1, she moves past her opponent at speed and passes to Vallotto.

Substitute players

4 From the 46th minute for Stierli Luana Bühler

The good news is that Bühler is able to play 45 minutes, as she had been struggling recently. However, she was not put under much pressure by the harmless Czechs.

4 From the 46th minute for Mauron Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Plays a bad pass that could lead to a goal against, but the Czechs don't finish it cleanly. Otherwise, she does a good job and holds her own.

4 From the 46th minute for Beney Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun plays for the first time with the number 10, which she was allowed to take over from her friend Ramona Bachmann (cruciate ligament rupture). Doesn't play like a 10, but does a decent job.

4.5 From the 46th minute for Riesen Svenja Fölmli

Nice how she sends assist provider Reuteler into the deep. Turns well around her opponent before the 4:1.

– From the 65th minute for Xhemaili Leila Wandeler

Too short for a rating.

– From the 65th minute for Vallotto Sydney Schertenleib

Too short for a rating.