Switzerland succeeds in the dress rehearsal before the home European Championship against the Czech Republic. These are the Nati scores from blue Sport on the 4:1 victory.
Goal
Livia Peng
Hardly tested in the first half and therefore doesn't really stand out. Strong with the ball at her feet, confident with the two or three high balls. Can't do anything about the goal against.
Defense
Viola Calligaris
Does not let anything burn, a confident performance.
Defense
Julia Stierli
It wouldn't be fair to blame her alone for the goal conceded. But she doesn't look happy when she tries to clear the ball. Her nose starts to bleed in the 30th minute, but after a short period of care she can continue. After the break, she stays in the dressing room.
Defense
Noelle Maritz
Plays calmly and is defensively stable. If necessary, she also makes the occasional tackle. Like the whole defense, she is not really challenged by the Czechs.
Midfield
Iman Beney
Looks like she's playing with the handbrake on. Shortly before the break, she makes a really strong breakthrough on the right wing. She is substituted during the break.
Midfield
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto brings in speed and is strong in the duels, but should also be allowed to take the ball himself. Before making it 3:1 (56'), she runs clear and then scores without any problems. In the 65th minute, she makes way for Schertenleib.
Midfield
Noemi Ivelj
She demands the ball with gestures and tries to take control of the game. Hardly makes any bad passes, but is also concerned with security. Can be bolder and take more shots.
Midfield
Sandrine Mauron
Convinces with good ball recoveries, calm on the ball, good positioning and a lot of running. Will be substituted during the break. Is certainly a valid alternative should Lia Wälti have to withdraw for the Norway game.
Midfield
Nadine Riesen
Plays with heart, wins tackles and runs up and down the line. However, her passes too often end up in the feet of the Czechs. Before the 1:0, she weaves her way through the opposing defensive line, setting the stage for Xhemaili's goal. Her day's work ends at the break.
Forward
Riola Xhemaili
She's not the fastest on the pitch, but she's really strong on the ball. She slots home at the first opportunity to make it 1:0. Her preparatory work for the 2:1 was brilliant, as she set up Reuteler with a back heel. Xhemaili was substituted in the 65th minute. A strong performance.
Storm
Géraldine Reuteler
In the 42nd minute, after Xhemaili's magical interlude, she confidently slid the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2:1. Before that, she missed two chances. Before making it 3:1, she moves past her opponent at speed and passes to Vallotto.
Substitute players
From the 46th minute for Stierli
Luana Bühler
The good news is that Bühler is able to play 45 minutes, as she had been struggling recently. However, she was not put under much pressure by the harmless Czechs.
From the 46th minute for Mauron
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Plays a bad pass that could lead to a goal against, but the Czechs don't finish it cleanly. Otherwise, she does a good job and holds her own.
From the 46th minute for Beney
Meriame Terchoun
Terchoun plays for the first time with the number 10, which she was allowed to take over from her friend Ramona Bachmann (cruciate ligament rupture). Doesn't play like a 10, but does a decent job.
From the 46th minute for Riesen
Svenja Fölmli
Nice how she sends assist provider Reuteler into the deep. Turns well around her opponent before the 4:1.
From the 65th minute for Xhemaili
Leila Wandeler
Too short for a rating.
From the 65th minute for Vallotto
Sydney Schertenleib
Too short for a rating.
