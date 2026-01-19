Lia Wälti provides an assist - Juve still lose. imago

While the domestic Women's Super League is still in its winter break until February 6, many Swiss national team players have already returned to action abroad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

France

In the French league, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic made her debut for RC Strasbourg on Saturday. Coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute with the score at 1:0, the Swiss record player was able to celebrate the victory against Lens shortly afterwards. Her compatriot Eseosa Aigbogun, who is also under contract with Strasbourg, was not used.

England

Instead of the championship, the fourth round of the FA Cup was on the agenda in England this weekend. Two Swiss players made it through to the next round with West Ham United. Leila Wandeler, who joined the club in the summer, played from the start and was substituted in the 71st minute with the score at 3-0 against Newcastle United. Seraina Piubel came on for her. However, she was unable to celebrate a goal and the 3:0 victory remained.

The Netherlands

In the Netherlands, league action has picked up again - and with it Riola Xhemaili. The current top scorer in the Eredivisie provided the assist for her club PSV Eindhoven to make it 1-0 after 37 minutes. Xhemaili was substituted after 64 minutes, and Eindhoven secured victory against Zwolle a minute later with a goal to make it 2-0.

Italy

A week after winning the Italian Super Cup against AS Roma, Juventus Turin suffered a defeat in the league. Lia Wälti played in the 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan and provided the assist in the 4th minute to give them a 1-0 lead. Viola Calligaris watched the game from the bench.

Spain

Laia Ballesté achieved a surprising victory with Espanyol Barcelona. The 10th-placed team celebrated a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid, who are currently fifth in the table. Ballesté, who plays for the Swiss national team, was on the pitch for 90 minutes.