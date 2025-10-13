Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Peng makes her Chelsea debut in the Champions League against Twente Enschede (1:1). Peng is absolutely powerless when conceding a goal. In the league, she still has to wait for her chance. In the London derby against Tottenham, the 23-year-old sits on the bench. Chelsea win 1:0 and move back to the top of the table.

Manchester City Iman Beney

The 19-year-old is on a roll! After firing Manchester City to victory a week ago, she scores again in the clash against Liverpool. This time she was responsible for the interim 1:1. In the 86th minute, City made it 2:1 - Beney played through.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz was banned for three games after a hard foul. She will play for the last time in the draw against Leicester.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

During the week, West Ham United beat Brighton 2-1 in the League Cup. Piubel scored in the 29th minute to make it 1-1 and was substituted in the 66th minute. At the weekend, she came on in the 53rd minute and experienced London City's 0:1 in the 68th minute at first hand.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

The 19-year-old also started in the League Cup and was cautioned in the 17th minute. In the 1-0 defeat against London City, she was substituted in the 72nd minute. She was unable to prevent the sixth defeat in the sixth league game. West Ham remain bottom of the table.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham lose 1-0 at Chelsea without the injured Luana Bühler.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt start the Europa Cup on Wednesday with a 4:0 win against Slovacko. Riesen gets a breather. Against Freiburg, she is back in the starting eleven and runs up and down the right flank as usual. She had to leave the field in the 57th minute and watched her team-mates let a 1:0 lead slip away and lose 2:3.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Plays through in the 3-2 defeat in Freiburg. She sets the tone and prepares the 1:0 lead goal in the 20th minute with a perfect cross. In the Europa Cup four days earlier, she was also in the starting eleven and was substituted after just over an hour when the score was 2-0.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

While her national team colleagues play against Freiburg, the 18-year-old has to sit on the bench for 90 minutes, as she did in the Europa Cup.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is missing from both the 4-0 Champions League triumph against PSG and the 3-1 defeat in the top match against Bayern Munich due to a foot injury.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet misses the 2-0 defeat against Leverkusen through injury.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Plays as usual in central defense in the crazy 3-2 win against Frankfurt. Freiburg remain three points behind Bayern.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is missing due to an ankle injury.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Makes her comeback after ankle problems. She is substituted in the 72nd minute, brings a lot of momentum and initiates the interim equalizer to 2:2.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Comes into the game in stoppage time and helps her team to hold on for a 3-2 win.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Is substituted at the break, but fails to score in the 3-2 win over Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Stands between the posts as usual in the 2-1 win against Essen. She can't do anything about the goal against, a hammer into the corner.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti is out with a torn cruciate ligament.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Experienced the 2-1 defeat in Cologne from the substitutes' bench.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 26-year-old entered the game in the 59th minute. Her fellow striker Larissa Mühlhaus had already scored two goals against HSV. Werder subsequently wrapped up the 2:0 win. 37,000 spectators create a great atmosphere in the northern derby.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade enters the game against Union Berlin in the 63rd minute and the score is already 2-1. Nothing changes until the final whistle.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon watches from the substitutes' bench as her team win 2-1 against Union Berlin.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg face Carl Zeiss Jena on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Carl Zeiss Jena face Nuremberg on Monday.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Wälti was substituted in the 69th minute of the 2-1 Champions League win over Benfica Lisbon with the score at 1-1. On Saturday, Wälti came on after around an hour against Como with the score at 0-0, after which Juve conceded the only goal of the game.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris had to sit out the Champions League, but she played in the disappointing 1-0 defeat against Como. She was not at fault for the goal conceded.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim was substituted in the 61st minute and watched from the bench as her team scored two late goals to win 2-1 against Milan. During the week, Pilgrim set up the 1:1 in the Champions League against Real Madrid in the 16th minute. In the end, however, they were beaten 2:6.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Started once again against her former Juventus team-mates, but was only slightly dangerous. Lehmann had to come off after 67 minutes and watched her team's winning goal from the bench.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Also sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Parma.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

The 18-year-old makes herself comfortable on the bench for 90 minutes in the 6-0 win over Atlético Madrid. Five days earlier, Barça celebrated a 7-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. She was on the pitch for the last two goals, but did not score.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is missing again in the 3-0 win over Alhama.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

A cup weekend is coming up in France. Terchoun is in the starting eleven against Auxerre. She was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 2-0. In the end, Dijon win 3:1.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg did not play this Cup weekend.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

A week before the international friendly, Xhemaili is in top form. The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick against Breda to fire PSV into third place, just one point behind leaders Twente. These are her fifth to seventh goals of the season - after five rounds, she leads the scoring charts in the Netherlands.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

In the 1:1 draw against Bay FC, Crnogorcevic had to sit on the bench for 90 minutes. Crnogorcevic has only played 25 competitive minutes since the European Championship.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Mauron

Comes into the game in the 69th minute of the 2-2 draw against Brooklyn. Picks up a yellow card in the 84th minute.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen is substituted in the 64th minute when Valerenga are already trailing 2:4. Nothing changes. The 24-year-old is shown a yellow card shortly before the end. She also received a yellow card during the week in the Champions League in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester United. It was not only the defeat that was painful, but also an unintentional blow to the face. However, Inauen played through it afterwards.