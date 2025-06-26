Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 4:1 in their final rehearsal for the European Championships and boosted their confidence. The match-winner was Riola Xhemaili, who scored the 1:0 and brilliantly prepared the 2:1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The European Championship dress rehearsal is a success: Switzerland wins the test match against the Czech Republic 4:1.

Riola Xhemaili collects many plus points. Show more

"I always enjoy being on the pitch and simply giving my best," says Riola Xhemaili after the 4:1 win against the Czech Republic. She shone against the Czech Republic. A wonderful assist with the heel to Reuteler to make it 2:1, she scored the 1:0 herself.

Extra praise from coach Pia Sundhage. "When she has the ball on her feet and is in the penalty area, she's really good. I'm very happy with her performance."

Xhemaili of all people. She, who was not called up for the national team several times and was considered a shaky candidate until the end. Now she's not only included, she's in the starting eleven and a decisive factor in the match. "There were shit moments this year when I thought I wanted to be in the national team. I don't want to say that I've shown that I belong here." She certainly thinks it.

The dream assist for Reuteler? Apparently no coincidence. Xhemaili: "We harmonize really well together, we understand each other almost blindly and have already done so in training. She told me that she knew I would play it for her like that..."

When asked whether she will also start against Norway, the Eindhoven striker said: "It's always nice to play from the beginning. We'll see then."

